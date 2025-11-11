Watch: Rare meteor explosion caught on live stream from space

For what many believe to be the first time ever, a meteor explosion was caught live on camera from space.

Live-streaming company Sen caught the explosion live on their 24/7 livestream from space on the morning of Nov. 10.

Sen was created earlier this year and offers a live, 4K video stream of Earth and space from the International Space Station that runs 24/7.

The live feed caught the event of a bolide exploding over the North Pacific Ocean around 8:45am EST on Monday.

A bolide is a meteor that explodes mid-air and creates a flash of light with an occasional sonic boom.

The phenomenon occurs when the space rock travels at high speeds, and compresses and heats the air in front of it, causing the meteor to explode.

The remnants of the bolide that may sometimes reach the Earth's ground are what are known as meteorites.

