Watch live: 24/7 livestream of Earth, space exclusively from International Space Station

Prepare to be mesmerized by breathtaking 4K orbital views that offer an unprecedented window into the beauty and wonder of Earth and space.

For the first time ever, space video streaming company Sen is bringing the vibrant blue beauty of our planet to the public through live ultra-high definition technology. Unlike NASA's existing high-definition views from the International Space Station, SpaceTV-1 offers a complementary perspective from a groundbreaking commercial live stream.

The stream is freely available on Sen.com, mobile apps and YouTube.com/sen.

Sen founder and CEO Charles Black envisions billions eventually accessing his company's 4K Earth livestream, believing this live planetary view will inform, educate, inspire and ultimately benefit humanity.

"We’re excited to share these amazing 4K live views of Earth," he said. "This mission really is for all humanity, and we hope our livestream will be a valuable application that empowers everyone with real-time information, and that it will inspire people."

The company's payload aboard the ISS features three distinct camera views: a wide-angle lens for Earth's horizon, another camera looking straight down at Earth and a final camera looking at the space station's forward-facing docking port.

Sen already has its own satellite, ETV-A1, in orbit and is working on launching further video cameras into space to increase livestreaming output in 2026 and beyond.