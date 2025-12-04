Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published Updated

See it: NASA rover captures rare phenomenon for first time on surface of Mars

NASA believes that the proof of this phenomenon could dramatically change our understanding of the Red Planet, saying the atmosphere can become sufficiently charged to activate chemical reactions.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
For the first time ever, the Perseverance Mars rover recorded electrical discharges and mini-sonic booms coming from dust devils, confirming decades-old theories that these occurrences could happen on the Red Planet.

NASA rover captures rare phenomenon on camera for first time

For the first time ever, the Perseverance Mars rover recorded electrical discharges and mini-sonic booms coming from dust devils, confirming decades-old theories that these occurrences could happen on the Red Planet.

A NASA rover on Mars has recorded a rare phenomenon for the first time on the surface of the planet. It has recorded the sounds of electrical sparks and mini-sonic booms caused by dust devils. The recordings, picked up by the rover Perseverance, confirm decades-old theories that these occurrences could happen on the Red Planet.

NASA’S MARS ROVER REVEALS DIVERSITY OF WILD WEATHER ON THE RED PLANET

Before the Perseverance Mars rover landed on the planet in February 2021, scientists theorized that friction between tiny dust grains that were caught in the dust devils could generate enough of an electrical charge that they could eventually produce electrical arcs, or discharges.

Dust devil on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover picked up electric sparks in Mars dust devils. September 6, 2025 

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI / FOX Weather)

According to NASA, these dust devils produce about the same amount of spark as someone walking on a carpet with socks on and then touching a metal doorknob, known as the triboelectric effect.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used one of its navigation cameras to capture these dust devils swirling across Jezero Crater on July 20, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI)
    Image 1 of 3

    NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover used one of its navigation cameras to capture these dust devils swirling across Jezero Crater on July 20, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI) ( )

  • Image 2 of 3

    This series of images from a navigation camera aboard NASA's Perseverance rover shows a gust of wind sweeping dust across the Martian plain beyond the rover's tracks on June 18, 2021 (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

  • NASA Mars rover takes a selfie on Mars
    Image 3 of 3

    NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie over a rock nicknamed "Rochette," on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol of the mission. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS) (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

While dust devils are not new to Mars, with Perseverance recording one on Sept. 5, the sounds and charges are rare phenomena. The sounds were recorded by the Mars rover in Oct. 2024. NASA believes that the proof of these discharges could dramatically change our understanding of the Red Planet, saying the atmosphere can become sufficiently charged to activate chemical reactions.

Tags
Loading...