See the clearest photo yet from the surface of Mars

NASA says its Perseverance rover on Mars has transmitted new imagery that forms one of the sharpest panoramas of the Martian surface to date, offering scientists valuable insight into the Red Planet’s terrain.

The panoramic view was assembled from 96 individual photos captured by the rover’s camera system at a site known as "Falbreen."

In the photo mosaic, distant hills stretch as far as the eye can see, while unique rock formations are visible in remarkable detail.

The imaging team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory released both a natural-color version of the panorama, in which the Martian sky appears in its characteristic reddish hue, and an enhanced-color version, where the sky appears to be clear and blue, resembling a desert landscape on Earth.

"The relatively dust-free skies provide a clear view of the surrounding terrain," Jim Bell, a member of the research team at Arizona State University, said in a statement. "And in this particular mosaic, we have enhanced the color contrast, which accentuates the differences in the terrain and sky."

A feature that garnered particular interest from scientists is a prominent rock formation described as a "float rock."

These types of rocks are considered geological outliers and did not form where they currently rest.

How the rock arrived at its current location remains unknown, but scientists suggest that winds, water or even a landslide could have played a role.

Additionally, scientists expressed interest in the region because of the varying color of the terrain.

"The science team wanted to learn about Falbreen because it’s situated within what may be some of the oldest terrain Perseverance has ever explored - perhaps even older than Jezero Crater," NASA said in a statement.

Perseverance originally launched from Florida’s Space Coast in July 2020 and landed inside Jezero Crater in February 2021.

Since then, the car-sized robot has been tasked with searching for signs of past microbial life and collecting soil samples for an eventual return to Earth.

While NASA had planned to launch a sample return mission in the late 2020s, planning and budget constraints have pushed the timeline back significantly.

The agency now says the earliest such a mission could launch is around 2035, with samples possibly returning in the 2040s.