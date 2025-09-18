Watch: Rare 'upside-down lightning' spotted in Puerto Rico

CABO ROJO, Puerto Rico – A photographer Wednesday morning caught a rare phenomenon on video during thunderstorms in Puerto Rico.

The phenomenon, known as a gigantic jet, is a Transient Luminous Event (TLE) and looks like upside-down red lightning.

It's a rare thing to see in person, let alone capture on camera.

In the short video clip, a quick little burst of red flashed through the sky, before quickly disappearing.

NASA said gigantic jets are seen by chance, and are a powerful type of electrical discharge that extends from the top of a thunderstorm into the upper atmosphere.

A slowed-down version of the video showed the gigantic jet, with a purpleish-pink hue at the base, before flaring into bright red branches in the sky.

"Gigantic jets appear when the turbulent conditions at towering thunderstorm tops allow for lightning to escape the thunderstorm, propagating upwards toward space," NASA reported.

In July, NASA astronaut Nichole "Vapor" Ayers captured a photo of a gigantic jet while aboard the International Space Station.

For a brief time, it was debated if what Ayers caught on camera was a gigantic jet or another TLE called a sprite.

Sprites can appear similar to gigantic jets but occur much higher in the atmosphere. NASA determined in August that the photo Ayers caught from the ISS was a gigantic jet.