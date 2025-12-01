NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals stunning never-before-seen details in the Red Spider Nebula

Using its Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam), NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured unprecedented details on the Red Spider Nebula.

For the first time, the new view reveals the nebula's outstretched lobes, which form the 'legs' of the spider, in full extent, notes NASA.

THE JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE: HOW JWST IS DELVING DEEPER INTO OUR UNIVERSE THAN EVER BEFORE

Second to the Hubble Space Telescope, the JWST launched in 2021 as the world’s premier space science observatory and can detect infrared radiation all over the universe.

In the photo captured by the scope, the lobes are visible in blue and are traced by light emitted from H2 molecules, containing two hydrogen atoms bonded together.

JAMES WEBB TELESCOPE CAPTURES STUNNING PHOTO REVEALING ‘KALEIDOSCOPE OF COLOR’ IN PILLARS OF CREATION

"These lobes are shown to be closed, bubble-like structures that each extend about 3 light-years," NASA points out, and that outflowing gas from the center of the nebula has filled bubbles over thousands of years.

The NIRCam infrared imagery provided high-resolution imagery for the investigation and will help with a wide variety of other analyses.