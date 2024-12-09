James Webb telescope data suggests undiscovered cosmic force could be behind Universe’s expansion

There is something missing in our understanding of the Universe to explain its expansion, known as dark energy, that began after the Big Bang, according to a new study using James Webb Space Telescope observations.

A team of scientists published their findings this week using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to cross-check the physics problem known as "Hubble Tension," which refers to Hubble Space Telescope observations over 30 years that show the universe is expanding faster than expected. The mystery phenomenon of why the universe is expanding is known to cosmologists as "dark energy."

The new study follows up on the initial findings NASA shared in March by the SH0ES (Supernova H0 for the Equation of State of Dark Energy) team led by Nobel Prize physicist Adam Riess.

Since the initial findings, Riess' team has used two years of JWST data to rule out that what Hubble was seeing was a technological fluke or error. The study authors combined independent data from other teams working to refine the Hubble constant, including the Carnegie-Chicago Hubble Program, "for the most precise determination yet."

According to the team, observations from both Hubble and JWST aligned closely.

"The discrepancy between the observed expansion rate of the universe and the predictions of the standard model suggests that our understanding of the universe may be incomplete. With two NASA flagship telescopes now confirming each other’s findings, we must take this [Hubble tension] problem very seriously – it’s a challenge but also an incredible opportunity to learn more about our universe," said Riess, a Thomas J. Barber Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Johns Hopkins University.

However, the problem with science is that answering one question creates many more. Cosmologists say it might be time to rethink the standard cosmological model and begin looking for something yet to be discovered that could improve our understanding of the universe.

"One possible explanation for the Hubble tension would be if there was something missing in our understanding of the early universe, such as a new component of matter – early dark energy – that gave the universe an unexpected kick after the big bang," said Johns Hopkins cosmologist Marc Kamionkowski, who was not involved in the new study but helped calculate the Hubble constant.

While daily life on Earth is not impacted by the Universe's expansion, understanding this problem could help scientists calculate other fundamental elements of the cosmos.