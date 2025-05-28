Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Eastern Pacific braces for tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alvin

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Eastern Pacific braces for tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alvin

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Alvin is expected to form on Wednesday as Invest 90-E continues to churn off Mexico’s coast.

The NHC designated the area of low pressure as Invest 90-E on Monday. An invest is a term used to indicate an area under increased scrutiny by forecasters for the potential of tropical development.

This graphic shows development chances for an area to watch in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms drench South, take down power lines amid summerlike pattern

Strong to severe storms drenched the South on Tuesday. Most of the activity was centered over Alabama and Georgia, where a squall line developed and even produced a tornado outside the Atlanta metro just after 6:30 p.m. local time.

Altamaha EMC, a power company that services southeastern Georgia, reported that at least 12 power poles were taken down Tuesday evening in Toombs County, around the same time that local emergency managers reported straight-line wind damage.

Stormy week across South continues with daily severe storms, flash flooding

A stormy pattern will persist across the South through this week, with daily chances for severe thunderstorms.

While the overall threat is lower on Wednesday and Thursday, the continued potential for daily heavy rainfall will increase the risk of flash flooding. By Friday, storms will target the Carolinas and the East Coast as we finally see an end to the stormy pattern heading into the weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Watch this: Dust storm creates apocalyptic orange skies across Australia

Extreme winds lofted dirt and dust across southeastern Australia this week, covering homes and highways in a red haze and prompting air quality alerts near Sydney.

Video from rural Victoria shows the dust smothering the town of Mildura. Another scene from the town of Orroroo shows "dirt and dust everywhere" in South Australia, according to video from the Council of Orroroo Carrieton.

"Can’t see a thing," a woman says in the video as whipping winds can be heard.

