Bear falls through ceiling of Kentucky home after climbing ladder, squeezing into attic

BELL COUNTY, Ky. – A family in Kentucky received an unusual wake-up call last week after a bear came crashing through the ceiling of their home and landed inside the kitchen.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement, Game Warden Derick Creech responded to reports of a black bear inside the Bell County home around 5 a.m. on May 21.

When he arrived, he found the animal sitting on the stove inside the kitchen.

Creech and a Bell County Sheriff's Deputy were eventually able to run the bear out of the home through an open door.

After they took a look around outdoors, it was determined that the bear was able to climb a ladder and squeeze through an opening into the attic. Then, at some point, the bear came crashing through the ceiling.

No injuries were reported.