Dust storm creates apocalyptic orange skies across Australia

Extreme winds lofted dirt and dust across southeastern Australia this week, covering homes and highways in a red haze and prompting air quality alerts near Sydney.

Video from rural Victoria shows the dust smothering the town of Mildura. Another scene from the town of Orroroo shows "dirt and dust everywhere" in South Australia, according to video from the Council of Orroroo Carrieton.

"Can’t see a thing," a woman says in the video as whipping winds can be heard.

On Sunday, South Australian Police warned drivers of poor visibility.

"Severe weather is causing dust storms that are significantly reducing visibility on various country roads," the South Australian Police said. "If you are driving in the country, please exercise caution. Ensure your headlights are on and drive to the conditions."

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued severe weather warnings through Tuesday as winds neared 80 mph for parts of southern and eastern Australia.

While the most extreme winds and dust didn’t reach Sydney, the dust storm was enough to tint the skyline of Australia’s capital city yellow.

The New South Wales Government issued air quality warnings for areas east and northwest of Sydney.

Strong to damaging winds continued through Tuesday as part of a cold front. The windy conditions are expected to ease on Wednesday, according to the BOM.