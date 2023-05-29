What to expect in the week ahead: Warm, dry in northern tier, daily Plains storms and another Florida soaking

While no major storm systems are expected to impact the U.S. this week, there are still a few weather concerns the FOX Forecast Center will monitor closely across the nation.

Here's what to know as we enter the final days of May and look ahead to the start of June.

1. Summerlike week ahead for Midwest, Northeast as warm, dry weather persists

A stretch of warm, dry days is expected across the northern tier in the week ahead as a weather pattern known as a "Rex block" persists over most of the eastern U.S. This pattern – a strong high-pressure system parked to the north of an upper-level low-pressure system – will keep much of the Midwest and Northeast warm and dry throughout the week. While record highs are unlikely, high temperatures will still be 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the lack of rain over the past few weeks across the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest is likely to lead to a flash drought, in which drought rapidly develops over a short period. For example, Chicago O'Hare hasn't recorded more than a half-inch of rain within 24 hours in nearly 50 days, and its biggest rain event this month was on May 8 when 0.16 inches fell. The next chance of significant rainfall will be this weekend – at the earliest.

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

2. Daily storms for drought-stricken Plains

It'll be a rinse-and-repeat kind of week as the Rex block keeps the threat of daily showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each day from the northern Rockies through the Plains.

This is good news for the central Plains, which currently has the worst drought conditions in the country. This week's storms will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall, providing the parched region with a much-needed soaking.

A few of these thunderstorms could become severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with these storms, but the tornado threat will remain low.

Rainfall forecast through Friday, June 2, 2023.

3. Florida braces for more widespread storms later this week

After 4 to 10 inches of rain fell across parts of Florida last week, the Sunshine State has seen a relative lull in the precipitation over the past few days with only a handful of scattered storms across the state. This break will last through Tuesday, but it will be short-lived.

A slow-moving upper-level disturbance will traverse the Gulf of Mexico and park itself over Florida later this week. This will result in numerous thunderstorms that develop each day starting Wednesday, which will significantly increase in coverage on Thursday and beyond.

Multiple inches of rain can be expected throughout the Sunshine State, and some instances of flooding are likely.

