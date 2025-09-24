Tropical Storm Imelda forms in Atlantic Ocean, expected to become hurricane off Southeast US coast

MIAMI – Tropical Depression Nine intensified into Tropical Storm Imelda near the central and northwestern Bahamas on Sunday afternoon and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane off the southeastern U.S. coast early this week.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Storm Imelda.

Once Tropical Storm Imelda's winds reach 74 mph or higher, it will be designated as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffirr-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Imelda is currently located about 370 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and is moving off to the north at 7 mph.

On that track, the NHC said Imelda will move across the central and northwestern Bahamas through Sunday night, then turn east-northeastward and slowly move away from the southeastern U.S. coast by the middle of this week.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Imelda.

It's been a busy few weeks in the Atlantic with Hurricane Gabrielle first, and now Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda are ongoing simultaneously several hundred miles apart.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.