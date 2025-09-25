Live Invest 94L Tracker: Spaghetti plots, forecast cones and more as storm may soon become Imelda

It's become quite busy in the western Atlantic as forecasters track Invest 94L and keep a weary eye on its potential track.

The National Hurricane Center said Invest 94L may strengthen into a tropical depression soon, and could become Tropical Storm Imelda in the coming days.

US EAST COAST EYES INCREASING THREAT FROM INVEST 94L

While there is still a large amount of uncertainty in 94L's eventual path, the NHC is advising those in the southeastern U.S. to keep close tabs on the forecast.

Western Atlantic tropics overview

Tropical Overview in the Atlantic.

Atlantic tropical threat probability

Tropical Threat in the Atlantic.

Where Is Invest 94L now?

Current position of Invest 94L.

Invest 94L spaghetti plot

Invest 94L Spaghetti Plots

Invest 94L ensemble forecast plot