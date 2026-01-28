Nor'easter bomb cyclone storm tracker: Live radar, snow forecast, winter weather alerts, travel disruptions

A brewing nor'easter that has a strong likelihood of "bombing out" is expected to impact the East Coast this weekend, and is looking increasingly likely to develop into an intensifying bomb cyclone .

Given the ingredients current models are projecting, it is becoming nearly certain that a powerful storm will develop, though uncertainty remains regarding exactly where the storm tracks along the East Coast.

There is growing confidence in major snow of up to a foot slamming the Carolinas and Virginia . The scenarios range from a crippling I-95 blizzard to a glancing blow.

Track the weather conditions below with live radar and weather maps that will continue to be updated 24/7 from the FOX Weather team.

Future track radar of the storm

Future track radar.

Future track radar.



Snow totals expected along the East Coast

Snow forecast.

Snow forecast.



How much snow is expected in the Carolinas

Snow in the Carolinas.

(FOX Weather)



How high waves will get due to the storm

Wave heights along the coast.

(FOX Weather)



Mid-Atlantic and Northeast impacts

Coastal threat overview.

(FOX Weather)



Wind gusts along the East Coast

Wind forecast.

Wind forecast.



Nor'easter key impacts

What we know.

What we know.



Airport delays and cancellations

Airport delays and cancellations.

(FOX Weather)



Check back for updates on this developing story.