Nor'easter bomb cyclone storm tracker: Live radar, snow forecast, winter weather alerts, travel disruptions
Track the latest on the brewing nor'easter bomb cyclone below with live radar and exclusive weather maps that will continue to be updated 24/7 before, during and after the storm.
A brewing nor'easter that has a strong likelihood of "bombing out" is expected to impact the East Coast this weekend, and is looking increasingly likely to develop into an intensifying bomb cyclone.
Given the ingredients current models are projecting, it is becoming nearly certain that a powerful storm will develop, though uncertainty remains regarding exactly where the storm tracks along the East Coast.
There is growing confidence in major snow of up to a foot slamming the Carolinas and Virginia. The scenarios range from a crippling I-95 blizzard to a glancing blow.
Track the weather conditions below with live radar and weather maps that will continue to be updated 24/7 from the FOX Weather team.
Future track radar of the storm
Snow totals expected along the East Coast
How much snow is expected in the Carolinas
How high waves will get due to the storm
Mid-Atlantic and Northeast impacts
Wind gusts along the East Coast
Nor'easter key impacts
Airport delays and cancellations
Check back for updates on this developing story.