Weekend nor'easter to bomb off the East Coast, dumping heavy snow in the Carolinas and part of New England

The essential ingredients for a strong nor'easter are in the air, setting the stage for yet another major winter storm that will bring heavy snow to the East Coast for the second weekend in a row.

From the coastal Carolinas, through the Northeast and into New England, winter weather is forecast to return to the East Coast, and is likely to cause travel headaches on the ground and in the air this weekend.

This graphic displays the East Coast snow potential this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



The storm is occurring on the tail-end of a major winter storm that produced some of the highest snow totals in a decade in the Northeast, while bringing harsh winter weather to the Southeast coast in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

With snow still piled up from the historic storm, vulnerable areas still digging out on the coast could be in for yet another significant snowstorm.

BREWING NOR'EASTER TO 'BOMB' OUT WITH CAROLINAS IN BULLSEYE, DAYS AFTER DEADLY STORM RAGED ACROSS THE US

The FOX Forecast Center just released a snow forecast map, which calls for up to a foot of snow to fall in North Carolina. The heavy, wet snow could make travel impossible by early Saturday morning across the state.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

After the nor'easter forms off of the East Coast, first impacts will be felt in the Carolinas and Virginia, before the storm tracks north.

MISSISSIPPI EVACUATING STRANDED DRIVERS ON ICE-COVERED INTERSTATES AMID SUBZERO TEMPERATURES

The storm is expected to slide up the coast and "bomb out," as it intensifies rapidly over the Atlantic Ocean.

SEE IT: COAST GUARD CUTTER FREES NYPD VESSEL FROM ICEBOUND HUDSON RIVER

The FOX Forecast Center anticipates the heavily-populated Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to New York City will miss out on the worst snow — just an inch or two for the nation's capitol and New York City.

Though the I-96 corridor won't see significant snow, Massachusetts and Cape Cod could bear the brunt of the storm, with snow totals near a half foot, and dangerously strong winds gusting up to 70 mph on Sunday.

This graphic displays the snow forecast for from Georgia through Maryland this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



With the low forming off the Carolina coast, Myrtle Beach through Norfolk could see the biggest impacts from the storm Saturday, as the nor'easter sets its sight on Raleigh, North Carolina as a bullseye. The FOX Forecast Center expects between 8 and 12 inches of snow to fall.

The vulnerable coastal area was in the spotlight during hurricane season, as yet another storm threatens the Outer Banks, where more than a dozen beachfront homes were swallowed by the Atlantic Ocean.

6 HOMES COLLAPSE AS WAVES FROM HURRICANES IMELDA, HUMBERTO SLAM NORTH CAROLINA'S OUTER BANKS

Stay tuned with the FOX Forecast Center in the coming days to find out which East Coast states face the winter weather wrath this powerful storm has to offer.

Check back for updates on this developing story.