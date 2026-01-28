Search
Mississippi evacuating stranded drivers on ice-covered interstates amid subzero temperatures

More than 120,000 customers were still in the dark across the state as of early Wednesday, with freezing temperatures expected to persist through much of the week. State DOT cameras showed stalled traffic on I-22 overnight in Marshall County just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
BATESVILLE, Miss. – A dangerous situation is unfolding across northern Mississippi as freezing temperatures have iced-over major interstates and bridges. Governor Tate Reeves said late Tuesday that first responders, including the National Guard, are rescuing drivers stranded behind wrecks on Interstate 55 — the state's major north-south artery.

MISSISSIPPI PARALYZED BY LARGE-SCALE POWER OUTAGES, LIFE-THREATENING ICE AS ARCTIC AIR COULD SLOW RECOVERY

  Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi.
    Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

  • Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi.
    Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

  • Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi.
    Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

  • Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi.
    Ice created hazardous driving conditions across northern Mississippi. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said vehicles were stranded on Interstate 22 as well as other state and county roads in the northern part of the state.

There's no word on any deaths specifically resulting from these pileups, but Gov. Reeves reported that at least four deaths have been attributed to last weekend's historic winter storm.

LIVE UPDATES: MAJOR NOR’EASTER BREWING, WILL ‘BOMB’ OUT ALONG EAST COAST DUMPING MORE SNOW ON SOUTH

Mississippi has borne the brunt of some of the worst impacts of the cross-country system with widespread icing that has taken down trees and power lines.

More than 120,000 customers were still in the dark across the state as of early Wednesday, with freezing temperatures expected to persist through much of the week.

State DOT cameras showed stalled traffic on I-22 overnight in Marshall County just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, visibility was down to a half-mile, due to freezing fog, with temperatures around 23 degrees.

The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a Freezing Fog Advisory through Wednesday morning.

WHAT IS FREEZING FOG? 

Late Tuesday, the state DPS warned drivers on Interstate 55 north of Batesville and Interstate 22 north of Lake Center to turn around immediately.

"These roadways are in extremely dangerous condition," the department said in an urgent news release.

Crews worked late into the evening to remove stranded vehicles.

Stalled traffic was seen throughout the day Tuesday, as drivers navigated treacherous conditions despite the governor and local leaders urging drivers to stay off the roads.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

