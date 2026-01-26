Must-see photos: Crippling ice in Nashville destroys power lines, snaps trees during catastrophic winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On it's more than 2,300-mile trek across the Southern Tier of the U.S., the historic winter storm that brought winter weather to more than 245 million Americans across the weekend left a lasting impact on Nashville as thousands remain without power from crippling ice that has overtaken the typically bustling Tennessee town.

Exclusive photographs and video from Yuri Mamchur reveal the devastating widespread carnage in Tennessee's largest city.

Century-old trees fell onto electrical lines, numerous utility poles were fractured beyond repair and traffic signals were demolished, as 200,000 customers in Davidson County still remain without power, according to poweroutage.com.

After taking shape in the Southern Plains on Friday, over the course of the weekend, the historic winter storm barreled east across the US, packing devastating ice storms that crushed a massive corridor of states in the Southeast, including Tennessee, leaving more than 1 million customers without power at the storm's peak intensity on Sunday.

Radar from Sunday at 5 a.m. CST provided by the FOX Forecast Center displays Nashville near the bullseye of a strong ice storm corridor that paralyzed numerous states across the South.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, 0.75 inches of ice accretion was reported just outside Nashville in Brentwood, Tennessee, enough to cause the catastrophic winter weather headache that millions in Tennessee are facing in the aftermath of the historic storm.

Entire cars and streets were left coated in a thick layer of ice, as transportation on several major highways and local roads in the Nashville-Metro area remain impaired, as frigid temperatures are welcoming the harsh winter weather conditions to stick around.

Life-threatening power outages remain a serious concern for thousands as the devastating effects of ice accretion continue to cripple thousands statewide.

Nashville Electric Service is responsible for more than 200,000 outages in Davidson County.

The utility company announced midday Monday that power had been restored to over 60,000 Nashville Electric Service customers as crews continue to work through single-digit temperatures to restore power to the area that experienced some of the most debilitating ice storms the powerful winter storm had to offer.

With a significant punch of arctic air bringing freezing temperatures to many areas across the South that saw the worst impacts the major winter storm offered, temperature lows in Nashville remain below freezing through Saturday.