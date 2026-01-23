These are the biggest ice storms to ever impact the US

More than 240 million people across more than 40 states are in the path of a potentially historic winter storm that's expected to deliver crippling snow and ice across the U.S.

Several states, including Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, have declared states of emergency while Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for more than 130 counties as the storm approaches.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, over 15 states will experience ice accretion, with some regions seeing over 0.50 inches of ice.

State officials are preparing for the worst as the heavy ice will likely take down power lines, freeze pipes and create hazardous driving conditions.

Energy companies are mobilizing additional crews in anticipation of widespread power outages caused by the intense ice accumulation.

Ice buildup poses a serious threat due to its weight. Just half an inch of ice can weigh approximately 281 pounds, while one inch can weigh as much as 749 pounds.

Areas receiving 0.25" of ice or less may experience minor power outages, light icing on trees and coated windshields. Regions seeing between 0.25 and 0.50 inches of ice can expect numerous power outages, some tree damage and dangerously slick roads.

Locations forecast to receive more than 0.50 inches of ice are likely to face widespread power outages, significant tree damage and treacherous travel conditions.

This is not the first time the U.S. has faced severe ice storms. Over the years, several powerful winter systems have impacted the nation, leaving lasting marks on communities and infrastructure.

Here are four of the worst ice storms to ever strike the U.S.

1994 Delta Ice Storm

In February 1994, temperatures were around 70 degrees across the Delta, but as a cold front pushed through the area, a moderate rain shower began.

Throughout the night, temperatures began to fall into the low 30s and high 20s, resulting in intense freezing rain and sleet.

Most of the Delta was covered in ice, causing widespread damage to power lines and lingering dangerous cold left about 750,000 people in the dark, some for up to a month.

1998 Ice Storm

This catastrophic storm, also known as the Great Ice Storm, hit during the first two weeks of 1998 and devastated parts of northern New England, northern New York and parts of Canada.

The heavy rain associated with a warm moist air mass spread a shallow, but dense layer of cold air, producing ice accumulations in excess of three inches.

The Great Ice Storm of 1998 caused massive damage to trees and electrical infrastructure, leading to widespread power outages.

Millions were left in the dark for weeks and, in some instances, for months. At least 34 people died.

2000 Ice Storm

A devastating freezing rain/ice storm event struck Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma on Dec. 25 and 26, 2000.

This storm caused widespread power outages and travel problems. At one point, much of the city of Texarkana, Texas, was without power, phone service and water.

Ice accumulations were estimated by observers to be as much as an inch in Southwest Arkansas.

2002 snow, sleet & freezing rain

This was one of the worst ice storms to hit central North Carolina. It began in the late afternoon on Dec. 4 and ended in the early hours of Dec. 5.

The precipitation began as a mix of snow and sleet but then turned into freezing rain. A quarter inch of ice or more covered locations south of the 1-95 corridor.

Around 3 to 5 inches if accumulation was reported.

This storm caused damage to large trees and power lines, resulting in a record number of power outages.

About one million people lost power in Central North Carolina for nearly a week.