Potentially historic winter storm expected to cause major travel delays across the US this weekend

A potentially historic winter storm is expected to sweep through the nation this weekend, creating hazardous travel conditions for millions of Americans.

As intense winter weather affects more than 35 states in the U.S., travelers can expect to feel the impacts.

Major cities such as Charlotte, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Louisville, Kentucky; and the New York City metro area are expected to experience travel delays.

This comes as a historic winter storm could stretch over 2,000 miles, paralyzing communities across the South, including Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama. Snow and ice will be the main threats in this region, along with possible freezing rain in places such as Houston, Texas.

Companies like Southwest Airlines have already issued travel waivers for 26 airports in anticipation of cancellations or delays. This would allow customers to change their flight plans with no additional fees due to the circumstances.

This graphic shows the potential snow totals in the U.S.

Delta Air Lines has issued 41 travel waivers for people moving to certain destinations, such as San Antonio, Texas, where city officials have already begun treating roads in anticipation of icy conditions.

Crews in Dallas have also started to prepare by bringing out equipment and salting roads for travel. Dallas could see up to 3 inches of snow.

North Carolina and South Carolina have already declared a state of emergency as officials warn residents to prepare now and stay home until the winter weather subsides.

The state of Texas has also activated their emergency response resources in anticipation of the winter weather.

Other airlines are following similar trends, so be sure to stay updated on your local weather and airline announcements to see if you will be affected by the winter storm.

But airlines are not the only form of travel to be affected by the incoming winter weather. People commuting through public transportation hubs, such as Amtrak, should anticipate some delays, too.

The worst of it could be for travelers in the Northeast, where over 10 states could receive more than a foot of snow, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This includes major cities such as New York City and Boston.

The New York City area could see over a foot of snow for the first time since 2021, when over 17 inches were recorded.

This graphic shows the last time certain locations received over 12 inches of snow from a storm.

"We are closely monitoring the path of the next winter storm," a statement from Amtrak Northeast reads. "Depending on the path of the storm, service adjustments may be necessary."

Popular transportation hubs such as New Jersey Transit and the Metro-North Railroad in the northeast will share live updates on train departures and any delays. Right now, there are no advisories from any other major railroads.

Be sure to closely monitor the airport you plan to travel to, as well as weather updates in your local area, to stay ahead of any potential delays this weekend.

Check back for updates on this developing story.