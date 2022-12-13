Search

Injuries reported as tornadoes carve path of destruction across parts of Oklahoma, Texas

Several Tornado Warnings were issued as the severe weather outbreak got underway, including a warning that covered more than 1 million people living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
At least five people have been injured, homes have been destroyed and power has been knocked out to thousands of people in Texas and Oklahoma after severe thunderstorms, including at least one EF-2 tornado, tore a path of destruction across the region Tuesday morning.

Several Tornado Warnings were issued as the severe weather outbreak got underway, including a warning that covered more than 1 million people living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Extensive damage reported in Texas

Photos and videos in North Texas, including areas around Dallas-Fort Worth, showed possible tornadoes spinning across the area and bright flashes of lightning illuminating the early-morning sky.

Tornado sirens could also be heard warning residents to seek shelter as the dangerous line of storms approached the Fort Worth area.

Another photo taken at Dallas Love Field Airport and showed ominous clouds approaching the airport.

A dark ominous sky over Dallas Love Field Airport on Dec. 13, 2022 during an active severe weather threat.

A dark ominous sky over the Dallas Love Field Airport on Dec. 13, 2022 during an active severe weather threat. (Image: DAL/Twitter)

(FOX Weather)

And because of the severe weather, the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport issued a "Shelter in Place" because a Tornado Warning had been issued in the area. Passengers were told to move away from windows and exterior walls and to seek shelter inside enclosed areas.

In Wise County, which is located northwest of Fort Worth, residents said they were shocked to experience the severe weather Tuesday morning.

"It made a big boom sound," one resident told FOX 4 Dallas. "The boom sound that I heard was the power lines. They exploded."

The Grapevine Police Department said in a Facebook post that at least five people were injured when the possible tornado tore through the community, and all victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police said Sam's Club, Walmart and the Grapevine Mills Mall all closed for the day because of the extensive damage to the buildings, and several roads have been closed due to downed trees and power lines in the area.

"Please stay off the roads right now if you are able to do so as we work to clear debris and check on everyone impacted by damage," police said in the Facebook post.

Homes destroyed, power knocked out in parts of Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, McClain County Emergency Management officials said the town of Wayne suffered extensive damage when a powerful EF-2 tornado tore through the region during the early-morning severe weather outbreak. This marked the strongest December tornado to strike Oklahoma since another EF-2 twister on Dec. 12, 2015.

In a Facebook post, emergency management officials said the town of Wayne was without power because of the tornado, and several structures, including homes and barns, were destroyed.

Debris, including trees and power lines, littered the landscape, and officials urged residents to stay away from the area so emergency crews could search for those who may have been injured by the tornado.

The Red Cross was expected to open up a location at a local church for affected residents, and damage assessments would continue throughout the day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in that tornado.

This severe weather threat is associated with the same coast-to-coast storm that has spawned a northern Plains blizzard and could even become a snowstorm in the Northeast toward the end of the workweek.

