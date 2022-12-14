Mother, young son found dead; dozens injured after possible tornadoes sweep through Louisiana

CADDO PARISH, La. – A mother and young boy were killed, and dozens of people were injured after possible tornadoes swept through Louisiana on Tuesday night.

The severe weather outbreak that began early Tuesday morning is expected to track across the U.S. through Thursday on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm and is expected to spawn additional tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

The Caddo Parish, Louisiana, Sheriff's Office said several structures were damaged or destroyed when a likely tornado was reported near the Pecan Farm area of Keithville on Tuesday night. Power lines and trees were also brought down during the severe weather.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department said that at least two people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, and a young boy was found dead in a wooded area of Pecan Farm where his home was destroyed.

Emergency officials also searched for the boy's mother, and the sheriff's department said her body was found under debris just before 2:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.

Approximately two dozen people were injured in Farmerville, Louisiana, when the severe weather moved through that area as well, according to police.

Between 20-25 people were injured, and police said they received calls well into the overnight hours for help from those impacted by the severe weather.

Roads and highways are slowly reopening after the severe weather, but before that occurred, police said residents were driving themselves to hospitals for treatment because EMS workers could not reach those who needed help.

No one has been reported missing as of Wednesday morning.