Extreme Weather
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm

As of Tuesday evening, five tornado-related injuries have been reported in Grapevine, Texas, with two of them occurring inside a Sam’s Club.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
GRAPEVINE, Texas – New video captures the moment Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm in Grapevine, a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth.

Rain blew horizontally, blocking Foster’s view through his windshield. Debris, such as an aluminum garbage can, flew into the air and slammed up against his vehicle.

TORNADO WATCH EXPANDS EAST AS SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK SPAWNS DAMAGE IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA, LOUISIANA

"I am in a tornado," Foster said while recording the moment.

The storm swept through a number of neighborhoods in Grapevine, Texas.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

At least a dozen businesses have significant damage to them, according to the Grapevine Police Department’s media manager Amanda McNew.

She noted that officials are driving through neighborhoods and have launched drones and helicopters to better assess the full extent of the damages.

Amanda McNew with the Grapevine Police Department says that five people were injured and the city received widespread damage after a reported tornado moved through their city on Tuesday.  04:06

5 injured, widespread damage after apparent tornado in Grapevine, Texas

Amanda McNew with the Grapevine Police Department says that five people were injured and the city received widespread damage after a reported tornado moved through their city on Tuesday. 

"We're going to see more businesses, more homeowners coming home to find damage tonight," McNew said.

As of Tuesday evening, five storm-related injuries have been reported in Grapevine, with two occurring inside a Sam’s Club. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

INJURIES REPORTED AS TORNADOES CARVE PATH OF DESTRUCTION ACROSS PARTS OF OKLAHOMA, TEXAS AND LOUISIANA

"We're really grateful that the damage is more property than for people," McNew said.

