Triple threat Thursday: Hurricane, severe weather and winter storm to impact the US

A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions come Thursday.

From the activity in the Atlantic to a significant winter storm in the upper Plains to severe weather potential in the Midwest, Thursday is shaping to be a busy day weather-wise.

Nicole expected to hit Florida

The forecast cone for Nicole.

Nicole formed as a subtropical storm early Monday, just northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic season.

A subtropical storm is a hybrid storm with characteristics of a typical low-pressure system and a tropical cyclone. However, unlike the typical low, a subtropical storm gets much of its energy from warm ocean water and has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.

Multiple types of alerts are in place for Florida and other sections of the Southeast coast.

The latest tropical storm and hurricane alerts associated with Nicole.

Regardless of Nicole's exact track, widespread impacts will be felt along much of the southeastern U.S. coast. Prolonged coastal flooding, high winds, heavy rainfall, and life-threatening surf and rip currents can be expected.

Damaging hurricane-force winds (74-plus mph) will become a significant threat once Nicole intensifies into a hurricane, mainly when it makes landfall along the east coast of Florida.

Along with strong winds, a severe weather risk will be possible along the East Coast due to Nicole.

Severe weather expected in the Midwest

The severe weather outlook for Thursday.

A strong weather system will bring the chances for severe weather to parts of the Central and Northern Plains on Thursday.

Severe storms are expected to form ahead of a cold front, and early forecasts indicate enough moisture and wind shear for the potential of supercell thunderstorms.

At this time, major cities like Des Moines, Omaha, Kansas City and Wichita have the potential to be impacted by severe weather.

Significant winter storm to impact Northern Plains

Snow potential in the Northern Plains.

Where one side of this strong weather system will get severe weather, the other side is expected to see a significant winter storm.

Blizzard conditions are expected in the Dakotas, while heavy snow and freezing rain will extend into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana.

Snowfall accumulations will be significant on the northern side of the storm, while gusty winds could bring blizzard conditions resulting in dangerous travel conditions.

Meanwhile, a band of freezing rain and sleet is likely along the southern edge of the heavy snow that would snarl traffic and perhaps bring minor damage.