Weather News
Tropical Storm Nicole increases tornado threat for Florida, East Coast

Severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes are likely along the Atlantic coast of the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. That threat moves north with Nicole the rest of the week.

Tornado threat exists with Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is increasing the risk of severe weather and tornadoes across Florida and the East Coast this week.

The approach of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday has increased the threat of tornadic thunderstorms in Florida, and that risk will follow Nicole as it moves north the rest of the week.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the Florida Peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, mainly along the Atlantic coast of Florida from near Jacksonville south to Fort Pierce. The threat also extends inland to near Orlando. Tornadoes are possible with any severe storms that develop.

Severe weather outlook for Nicole

The severe thunderstorm threat in Florida for Nov. 9, 2022.

Wednesday tornado threat with Nicole

The tornado threat for Florida on Nov. 9, 2022.

Nicole is expected to quickly move north along the East Coast after making landfall as it is scooped up by a cold front approaching from the west. This will shift the risk of severe weather and possible tornadoes north, as well. Severe storms are likely along the coast from North Carolina south to the Jacksonville, Florida, area.

Severe weather outlook for Nicole

The severe thunderstorm risk area in the Southeast U.S. on Nov. 10, 2022.

Tornado threat area with Nicole

The tornado threat area for the Southeast U.S. coast Nov. 10, 2022.

The remnants of Nicole will still be spinning along the Eastern Seaboard on Friday, creating severe weather across the mid-Atlantic region. Tornadoes are possible with any of these storms.

Mid-Atlantic severe storm risk area

The mid-Atlantic faces a severe weather threat on Nov. 11, 2022, associated with the remnants of Nicole.

Landfalling hurricanes and tropical storms often produce tornadoes as they move over land. The fast-spinning systems create an abundance of instability and wind shear, meaning wind direction and speed change with height.

Most tornadoes associated with tropical systems happen in the right-front quadrant of the storm and near the eyewall. These tornadoes are usually weak and short-lived, but should still be taken seriously as they pose a threat to life and property.

