Northern Plains could face significant winter storm later this week with blizzard conditions, freezing rain

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Northern Plains have the potential for a significant winter storm later this week that could bring a wide swath of blizzard conditions to the Dakotas with heavy snow and freezing rain extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana.

Uncertainty remains on the storm's exact track, strength and timing, which would affect who gets how much snow and when, but confidence is growing that a winter storm will bring a large area of heavy snow, with pockets of sleet and freezing rain on the boundaries.

Snow Potential in Northern Plains

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snowfall accumulations will be significant on the northern side of the storm, while gusty winds could bring blizzard conditions resulting in dangerous travel conditions.

Meanwhile, a band of freezing rain and sleet is likely along the southern edge of the heavy snow that would snarl traffic and perhaps bring minor damage.

The National Weather Service gives a greater than 50% chance of Winter Storm Warning snowfall criteria to nearly all of North Dakota, and northern South Dakota, as well as a large area of northern Minnesota, while confidence is extremely high of meeting Winter Storm Warning snowfall criteria in Bismarck and southwestern North Dakota.

Farther south, the storm system has a chance to bring severe thunderstorms Thursday to parts of the Midwest, including Des Moines, Omaha, Kansas City and Wichita.

Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday

Early forecasts indicate enough moisture and wind shear for the potential of supercell thunderstorms in the area on Thursday.