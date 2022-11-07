Not-so-sunny California: Storm brings feet of snow to mountains, heavy rains to Los Angeles, San Francisco

A messy week of weather returns to the West as two separate storm systems combine with cold fronts to bring heavy rains, significant mountain snows and damaging wind gusts, with the possibility for widespread and dangerous impacts.

Whiteout conditions possible in Sierra Nevada

California is expected to see significant impacts from this storm through Wednesday up and down the coast.

Up in the mountains, heavy snows are likely, including in the Sierra Nevada, where storm totals of 1 to 4 feet of snow are expected above 4,000 feet in elevation.

Wind gusts between 40 and 55 mph and heavy snow could produce whiteout conditions, and travel across the mountains will become extremely hazardous – if not impossible.

Chains were already required across highways along the Sierra, including Donner Pass on Interstate 80, where 24 to 36 inches of new snow is expected from Tuesday morning into Wednesday morning.

Western Snow Forecast

"No surprise, driving conditions are quickly deteriorating across the Sierra," the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada, tweeted. "If you don't need to be out on the road tonight, it's best to just stay home and enjoy some hot chocolate. Chain controls are plentiful."

Winter driving conditions extended into both the Northern California and Southern California mountains.

In Northern California, Winter Storm Warnings were in effect for the Mount Shasta area for as much as 1 to 2 feet of snow. The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed for several hours Monday night due to heavy snow. The freeway reopened early Tuesday morning, with officials spot-checking each vehicle for chains before allowing them to proceed.

To the south, Winter Storm Warnings remained in effect for the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties as 8 to 14 inches of snow – with isolated areas of up to 20 inches – is expected above 6,000 feet. Strong winds gusting as high as 65 to 75 mph along the mountain peaks will make for blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Western Winter Alerts

"The way I look at it is: If you have a Winter Storm Warning in effect, that’s when I take a pause," said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin. "When you have a (Winter Weather) Advisory, you definitely want to make sure you know what you are getting yourself into; you want to allow for that extra drive time, but I wouldn’t completely cancel your plans. You just really need to look into what you’re getting yourself into. A Winter Storm Warning – that’s when I would suggest waiting until the warning has let up because you’re going to have visibility issues. You’re also talking about more than 6 to 8 inches of snow."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, rain and heavy mountain snow will persist through Wednesday.

"We’re not going to see improvements until the middle of the week, so that’s what you evaluate here is how much time do you have to play with," Merwin said. "We are looking at a substantial snow for the Sierra Nevada, especially in the higher elevations."

Light snow may even fall along Interstate 5's Grapevine north of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, though no travel issues are expected along the freeway.

Even the lower elevations of the mountains in Southern California could pick up 2 to 5 inches of rain, which would likely end the fire season in the Golden State, making it the second-least active season in the past decade. On the other hand, it could make for localized flash flooding along the burn-scar areas.

California Flash Flood Threat

Golden State Goes Gray

Sunny California will be anything but on Tuesday and Wednesday along the coasts and valleys. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are dropping between 1 and 3 inches of rain in the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas, with wind gusts of 25 to 45 mph. Wind Advisories are in effect into Wednesday.

Western Wind Alerts

Wind Advisories stretch north into the coastal Bay Area, where even San Francisco is under alert for gusts to 40 to 45 mph. Thunderstorms are dropping heavy rains, triggering several Special Marine Warnings for boaters along and off the Central California coast with strong wind gusts, lightning and even possible waterspouts.

About an inch of rain is expected across the Bay Area, except totals could approach 2 inches along the immediate coast.

Coldest weather of season for northern Rockies

In Nevada, strong winds and blowing snow amid gusts of 65 mph or higher will be the main concern for the lower elevations as rain amounts are expected to remain on the lighter side.

The storm's impacts will be more widespread in the higher mountains, especially in western Nevada, where significant snow will be possible. Falling trees and limbs could lead to power outages due to the gusty winds and snow. Temperatures will tumble as cold air arrives behind the weather system.

In the northern Rockies of Montana and Idaho, the coldest air of the season moved in on Monday and is expected to last through most of the week.

Wednesday’s Highs

"This will lead to potentially dangerous conditions for those caught unprepared," FOX Forecast Center meteorologists said.

On the precipitation side, widespread mountain snow is expected, with travel impacts in the passes likely.

Feet of snow in Utah mountains

Heading south into Utah, significant snow is expected in the mountains through Thursday.

Western Snow Forecast

Precipitation developed on Monday and will continue in multiple rounds through Thursday, strengthened by numerous atmospheric rivers.

Forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches of rain, though the mountains could see more than 1 to 2 feet of snow along with winds gusting over 60 mph.