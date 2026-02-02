Watch: US Coast Guard ice breakers plow through chunks of ice on New York's Hudson River amid extreme cold

HUDSON RIVER, NY - Bone-chilling winter temperatures are causing concern for vessels in the water, and the U.S. Coast Guard has jumped in to help with icebreaking operations.

Coast Guard officials are working to support safe navigation for boats due to the intense winter weather we're seeing in the eastern U.S. A powerful polar vortex persists over the next few weeks.

Experts at the FOX Forecast Center expect a major disruption to the polar vortex for the eastern U.S. in February.

"This disruption will take the form of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event (SSWE), which occurs when temperatures high in the atmosphere rise rapidly, weakening or even breaking apart the winds that normally confine cold air near the North Pole," a statement from the FOX Forecast Center said.

When this happens, the polar vortex can split or shift, allowing frigid arctic air to spill southward into the eastern United States.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a polar vortex is a low-pressure area parked over polar regions. During the winter, the polar vortex at the North Pole expands, sending cold air southward.

Major locations such as New York City have experienced an arctic blast of winter temperatures, causing significant issues in the Hudson River, which has been freezing over. Large chunks of ice can be seen floating in the river.

This has caused significant issues for vessels at sea, as the U.S. Coast Guard was tasked with using two 140-foot icebreakers near Hyde Park, New York, to support safe navigation for other boats during winter weather.

U.S. Coast Guard cutters are busy trying to keep New York's iced-over waterways moving.

This comes as parts of the Northeast are bracing to experience more below-average temperatures starting this weekend and next week.

This polar vortex will hit major cities in the Northeast with dangerously low wind chills, including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

If this forecast holds, the combination of cold late January air and this pattern could produce one of the coldest winters in years for much of the eastern region.