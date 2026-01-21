Driving with snow on top of your car is illegal in several states across the US

Drivers that live in cold weather states are used to removing snow and ice off their vehicles after a massive storm.

But what many don't realize is that not only does the removal of ice and snow allow you to see clearly, but it also helps keep you and others safe on the roads.

REMOVING ICE FROM YOUR WINDSHIELD CAN BE EASY — IF YOU DO IT THE RIGHT WAY

In 11 states, including Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Tennessee and more, it is illegal to drive with piles of snow or ice on top of cars.

These rules are known as "ice missile" laws, named after the deadly frozen snow piles that could fly off unkept vehicles and cause deadly accidents.

Drivers who violate these laws could face fines as high as $1,500. Some states will even suspend or revoke licenses for those that violate these rules multiple times.

The buildup of ice and snow on a car or truck can obstruct a driver's view, making it difficult to see other vehicles, pedestrians or obstructions on the road.

Clearing the snow and ice off a car ensures that other drivers are able to see signals, headlines and taillights clearly.

In some states, if a driver causes an accident due to poor visibility, they may be held liable for damages.

On top of that, heavy snow can strain your windshield and potentially crack it.

According to Car and Driver, the buildup of frozen snow on a car can pose a serious risk to other drivers, since it is fairly common for heavy ice and snow to go flying through windshields.

In 2025, a truck driver’s dash camera captured a large block of ice smashing his windshield as he was driving during a winter storm in Kansas.

The truck was heading along Highway 50 when a block of ice flew off a passing car and smashed right into the windshield, shattering glass everywhere.

Another incident took place in New Hampshire when ice flew off the roof of a truck and smashed the window of a car, injuring the driver. The truck driver was charged with vehicle assault, reckless conduct and negligent driving.

In order to stay safe on the roads and to protect others, it is important to make sure the roof, hood and other areas of your car are cleared of snow.

How to clear your vehicle from snow and ice

Turn on your car and set your defroster on high.

Use a de-icer on the windshield, side windows, wiper blades and mirrors.

Pull wiper blades off the glass before scraping the windshield. Tears on the rubber parts of the blades could ruin them.

A telescoping foam snow brush can help you clear hard-to-reach areas on the roof.

Work from the top down and pull the snow toward you.

When possible, park facing east the night before. This will give the sun a chance to start melting the snow after the storm passes.