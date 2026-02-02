Next rounds of snow target the winter-weary East, late-week storm could cause travel trouble

Search
While neither storm is expected to pack accumulations approaching last week's historic winter storm, the second of the upcoming two systems will be accompanied by wind gusts that could cause travel delays alongside the unshakable arctic chill that has many cities across the East on track for their coldest winter in recent years.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring two chances for snow across the East. The first arrives as a weak swath of snow in the Ohio Valley and then a much larger clipper this week for the Northeast. Widespread snow squalls and sudden visibility reductions are possible late Friday, increasing the potential for travel impacts despite generally modest snowfall totals.

PHILADELPHIA – Two more rounds of snow are expected later this week across the winter-weary eastern U.S., including parts of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. While neither storm is expected to pack accumulations approaching last week's historic winter storm, the second of the upcoming two systems will be accompanied by wind gusts that could cause travel delays alongside the unshakable arctic chill that has many cities across the East on track for their coldest winter in recent years.

FEBRUARY OUTLOOK: WEAKENING POLAR VORTEX TO EXTEND EXTREME COLD SPELL EVEN LONGER FOR MILLIONS IN EASTERN US

Mid-week storm to bring beneficial rain to the South.
Midweek snow to clip Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic; rain to help melt remaining ice across the South

Timing: Tuesday night through Wednesday

A weak clipper system will dive out of Canada and tap into moisture streaming north from the Gulf, bringing a coating of snow from parts of Indiana east through New Jersey on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

NOR'EASTER 'BOMBS' OUT AFTER SLAMMING CAROLINAS, VIRGINIA WITH RECORD SNOW, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snow totals are expected to stay around an inch or less, with slightly higher amounts possible only in the higher elevations of the Appalachians.

This is already one of the snowiest winter seasons in recent years for places across the Ohio Valley, including Cincinnati, Ohio, which has received 24.4 inches of snow, more than 11 inches above average.

MUST-SEE PHOTOS: CRIPPLING ICE IN NASHVILLE DESTROYS POWER LINES, SNAPS TREES DURING CATASTROPHIC WINTER STORM

Meanwhile, rain is expected across the South, as far north as Tennessee and North Carolina. This rain could help melt lingering ice from last week's devastating and deadly ice storm — power outages remain across pockets of Mississippi and Tennessee.

Late-week clipper could impact travel across Northeast, Great Lakes

Timing: Late Thursday through Saturday

A stronger clipper is expected to move across the Great Lakes and Northeast late Thursday, with parts of the Interstate 95 corridor likely seeing snow beginning sometime Friday afternoon into early Saturday.

SEE IT: COAST GUARD CUTTER FREES NYPD VESSEL FROM ICEBOUND HUDSON RIVER

1–3 inches of snow are expected across the Great Lakes and Northeast, with higher amounts favored in elevated terrain, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

"Forecast details will continue to be refined as the event draws closer," the Forecast Center said Monday. 

FOX Weather meteorologists also highlighted that wind gusts between 30–40 mph are expected to accompany this system.

DRIVING ON ICE AND DRIVING IN THE SNOW

Those gusts are strong enough to produce snow squalls and sudden visibility reductions for drivers on Friday afternoon and evening.

The system is expected to move off the northeastern coast by Sunday, but whether it briefly strengthens and develops into a coastal storm or quickly exits remains something of an open question.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

