Schools closed, last-minute preparations underway in Palm Beach County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Officials along Florida's east coast are urging residents to complete preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival this week.

Nicole transitioned to a tropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and is now expected to strengthen ahead of significant rain, wind and coastal flooding that will begin to spread across Florida and the southeastern U.S. by Wednesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane with winds of at least 74 mph by Wednesday night or early Thursday before it turns north and heads up the Florida Peninsula.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in advance of Nicole's landfall.

The latest tropical storm and hurricane alerts associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

"Not only are we talking about a storm later in the (hurricane) season than most Floridians are used to, but we're also still really coming off the sheer devastation that hit Southwestern Florida less than two months ago," FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes said as she reported from Florida on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, and the system is threatening Florida more than a month after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph.

"People really still remember, and those images of the destruction from Hurricane Ian hitting Florida are still so fresh," Valdes said. "It ' s adding another level of concern for those who live, really, across the state of Florida, but particularly across the eastern coasts."

Palm Beach County officials believe they're ready for Tropical Storm Nicole

On Monday afternoon, Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole's track and potential impacts.

"By now, you should have your general needs, and supplies on hand," he said during a news conference. "Look out for your neighbor, the elderly and those living alone."

Weinroth said county operations were remaining at normal levels, but officials will continue to monitor conditions and would adjust actions based on forecast information they're provided.

"Thanks to the proactive management of our beaches, we have been placing sand, a total of 516,000 cubic yards of sand have been placed on the beaches over the last year, and this places us in a very good situation as far as our beach erosion," Weinroth said. "We should be able to withstand it without any real problems."

Proactive measures have been taking place, however.

Valdes said crews have been busy removing signs from street lights across the county, and lifeguard posts are being removed from beaches.

In addition, schools and universities have announced they will close as Tropical Storm Nicole nears.

Palm Beach Atlantic University announced no in-person classes on the West Palm Beach campus from Tuesday to Friday, and resident halls would close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The School District of Palm Beach County was closed on Tuesday because of Election Day, but officials announced they would remain closed through at least Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole.