Much-needed rain targets the South, yet worst drought zones will miss out

Rain relief is on the way for millions across the South as a pair of storm systems prepares to take aim at the region. Much of the Southern U.S. is experiencing drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme and exceptional, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

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Rain to come across the Southeast through Wednesday morning.

(FOX Weather)





The Deep South and Southeast are expected to see several rounds of much-needed rain, with some areas potentially receiving 3 to 5 inches through the rest of the week, depending on the storm system's track.

However, that rainfall won’t reach everyone who needs it most. The heaviest moisture is expected to bypass the hardest-hit areas. In southeast Georgia and northern Florida, extreme drought has already fueled a historic and devastating wildfire season.

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Beginning Tuesday, the same system bringing severe weather to the South and Tennessee Valley will stall out through Wednesday.

The cold front will only be making slow progress and will likely linger even into Thursday, and even without a well-defined low or concentrated area of heavy rain, the moisture will still be welcome.

System overview.

(FOX Weather)



After that, another disturbance will likely begin in Texas and brush along the Gulf Coast through the weekend.

Although there is still some uncertainty regarding the evolution of the weekend disturbance, it does appear that more rain is likely.

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This rain will provide critical relief to areas experiencing some of the most severe drought conditions in the country.

Rain to come across the South through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Currently, 100% of Arkansas is in drought, with over 90% of the state classified as severe to exceptional.

Year-to-date, Little Rock is facing a deficit of nearly 8 inches, marking one of its driest starts to a year on record, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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Memphis and Nashville are seeing similar deficits, running 9 and 7 inches below average, respectively.

Unfortunately, this moisture will largely bypass the areas in the greatest crisis. In southeast Georgia and northern Florida, extreme drought has sparked a historic and devastating wildfire season.

DEADLY WILDFIRES RAGING ACROSS GEORGIA AND FLORIDA FUELED BY DRY CONDITIONS AND HISTORIC DROUGHT

Two massive blazes—the Highway 82 fire and the Pineland Road fire—have already destroyed over 120 structures, marking the most destructive wildfire event in Georgia's history.

With deficits reaching 16 to 20 inches over the past year in these regions, the lack of incoming rain will leave firefighters struggling to contain flames that have already scorched tens of thousands of acres.

Along with the rain will come some risk of flash flooding.

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SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK BREWING WITH POTENTIAL STRONG, LONG TRACK TORNADOES TARGETING MILLIONS IN MIDWEST

On Tuesday, a broad area from Dallas, Texas, to Nashville, Tennessee, has been issued a Level 2 out of 5 flash flood threat, while a wider area encompasses a Level 1 threat.