Volunteer firefighter dies while fighting large wildfire in Florida

HILLIARD, Fla. – Tragedy has unfolded in Florida as raging wildfires have claimed the life of a brave first responder while in the line of duty on Thursday.

Volunteer firefighter James "Kevin" Crews was dispatched for brushfire operations regarding an outbreak in Nassau County, Florida, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

After responding to the fire, other first responders attempted life-saving measures to help Crews after experiencing a medical emergency, and then he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Crews died at the hospital later on Thursday evening, according to officials.

"Our department and our community have lost a hero," said Hilliard Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Johnson. "Kevin was the epitome of courage and dedication; his sacrifice will never be forgotten."

This marked the 5th fire to break out in the area in the last week, according to officials.

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On top of this, burn bans have been in effect across 38 counties in the state.

This comes as fire weather warnings have also been issued across much of Florida amid the state’s worst drought in 25 years.

The air quality in the region is currently moderate, but people with lung conditions who are unusually sensitive should reduce outdoor activity.

The two nearest wildfires in the area have combined to spread 183 acres, according to Wildfire.gov.

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The sheriff’s office, along with the fire department and other agencies, is investigating to determine the circumstances of this tragic incident.