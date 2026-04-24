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Volunteer firefighter dies while fighting large wildfire in Florida

Volunteer firefighter James “Kevin" Crews was dispatched for brushfire operations regarding an outbreak in Nassau County, Florida, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
Wildfires have scorched more than 34,000 acres and destroyed nearly 90 homes across southern Georgia amid historic drought conditions. In addition, wildfire smoke has prompted Air Quality Alerts across parts of the state, as well as parts of South Carolina. 02:50

Wildfires rage across Georgia and Florida, sparking air quality concerns amid historic drought

Wildfires have scorched more than 34,000 acres and destroyed nearly 90 homes across southern Georgia amid historic drought conditions. In addition, wildfire smoke has prompted Air Quality Alerts across parts of the state, as well as parts of South Carolina.

HILLIARD, Fla. – Tragedy has unfolded in Florida as raging wildfires have claimed the life of a brave first responder while in the line of duty on Thursday.

Volunteer firefighter James "Kevin" Crews was dispatched for brushfire operations regarding an outbreak in Nassau County, Florida, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

After responding to the fire, other first responders attempted life-saving measures to help Crews after experiencing a medical emergency, and then he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter James

Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter James "Kevin" Crews, who passed away on April 23, 2026 following a medical emergency experienced.

Crews died at the hospital later on Thursday evening, according to officials.

"Our department and our community have lost a hero," said Hilliard Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Johnson. "Kevin was the epitome of courage and dedication; his sacrifice will never be forgotten."

This marked the 5th fire to break out in the area in the last week, according to officials.

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NAPLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: A U.S. Forest Service firefighter's helicopter takes on water from a pond to pour on a wildfire on April 14, 2026, in Naples, Florida. According to the Florida Forestry Service, approximately 1,500 acres have been burned with the fire 15% contained. Conditions in the area are conducive to wildfires due to the lack of rain, which has led to drought.

NAPLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: A U.S. Forest Service firefighter's helicopter takes on water from a pond to pour on a wildfire on April 14, 2026, in Naples, Florida. According to the Florida Forestry Service, approximately 1,500 acres have been burned with the fire 15% contained. Conditions in the area are conducive to wildfires due to the lack of rain, which has led to drought.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

On top of this, burn bans have been in effect across 38 counties in the state.

This comes as fire weather warnings have also been issued across much of Florida amid the state’s worst drought in 25 years.

The air quality in the region is currently moderate, but people with lung conditions who are unusually sensitive should reduce outdoor activity.

NAPLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: A Marco Island fire truck drives through a burnt area as they help the Florida Forest Service battle a wildfire on April 14, 2026, in Naples, Florida. More than 1,500 acres have burned with the fire at 40% containment, according to the Florida Forestry Service.  The historic drought has triggered evacuations in the area.

NAPLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: A Marco Island fire truck drives through a burnt area as they help the Florida Forest Service battle a wildfire on April 14, 2026, in Naples, Florida. More than 1,500 acres have burned with the fire at 40% containment, according to the Florida Forestry Service.  The historic drought has triggered evacuations in the area.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

The two nearest wildfires in the area have combined to spread 183 acres, according to Wildfire.gov.

NEARLY 90 HOMES ENGULFED AS GEORGIA WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO RAGE, FORCING EVACUATIONS

The sheriff’s office, along with the fire department and other agencies, is investigating to determine the circumstances of this tragic incident.

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