These everyday commodities may cost you more as severe drought trickles down to consumers

Across the southern U.S., many regions have been experiencing prolonged drought conditions that are straining agricultural economies.

NEW FLORIDA WATER RESTRICTIONS ISSUED AS HISTORIC DROUGHT INTENSIFIES, WITH LITTLE RELIEF EXPECTED

When a drought occurs, the depletion of water availability in soil leads to significant declines in crop yields and livestock productivity, along with diminished pastureland and reduced supplies, including food processors, fertilizer producers and farm labor markets.

This drives up the cost of irrigation and livestock care, while also increasing prices for consumers.

Economists say that drought ranks one of the most costly weather-related disasters in the U.S., averaging more than $9 billion annually since 1980, with an estimated annual cost of over $6 billion in recent years.

This makes it a serious hazard with significant socioeconomic consequences.

HISTORIC HEAT WAVE EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL US AFTER WEEKS OF RECORD HEAT IN THE SOUTHWEST

Sustained drought has wide-ranging negative effects on agriculture, including reduced production, property losses and livestock sell-offs as farmers try to cope with limited resources.

Here are some of the crops in the U.S. impacted by drought, and how those impacts can affect consumers:

CORN

Corn farms have faced significant financial losses due to drought conditions which have impacted the crop's growth stages.

DRY WEATHER HURTING PUMPKIN FARMERS' PROFITS THIS FALL

According to Purdue University, drought affects corn by reducing leaf size, inhabiting photosynthesis and causing severe yield losses.

In parts of Florida and Texas, NOAA has identified corn-growing regions as experiencing some of the most intense drought conditions.

In addition to weather-related stress, corn prices have fallen to five-year lows, contributing to an estimated loss of about $0.85 per bushel and roughly $14.2 billion in total production losses, per the Kentucky Corn Growers Association.

These combined pressures have placed significant financial strain on corn producers across the country.

CITRUS

Currently, Florida is facing one of its worst droughts in 25 years. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is experiencing some level of drought, with more than 75% in extreme drought conditions.

With such severe dryness, the citrus crop has been extremely impacted.

RAGING WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATIONS ACROSS FLORIDA AMID HISTORIC DROUGHT, WITH SOME RELIEF AHEAD FOR SOUTHEAST

Florida accounts for about 17% of the nation’s citrus production, but the drought has placed significant strain on farmers due to higher irrigation costs and shrinking acreage.

On top of the drought, Florida has also experienced freezes that have damaged crops early in the season.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2000, the state’s citrus industry covered over 800,000 acres. Today, that number has declined to about 200,000 acres, showing the impacts on long-term environmental factors.

WINTER WHEAT

Across the country, winter wheat has been significantly affected by severe drought and low soil moisture, with Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma hit the hardest.

High winds in these regions have made growing the crop extremely challenging by drying out soil even further and damaging young plants.

GRAND RIVER IN GRAND RAPIDS SHOWS EXTREMELY LOW LEVELS AS WESTERN MICHIGAN FACES BAD DROUGHT

According to the USDA, only 11% of winter wheat in the U.S. has headed, and national crop conditions are rated mostly fair to poor.

In addition to drought, tornadoes and hail have also impacted winter wheat production, causing further damage to the crop.

STRAWBERRIES

Strawberry crops have been significantly impacted by drought conditions, particularly in regions such as Florida and North Carolina.

Since strawberries have shallow roots, they rely heavily on soil moisture, making them vulnerable to dry conditions.

STRONG WINDS FUEL SPRINGS FIRE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH 4,000+ ACRES SCORCHED

Drought can lead to smaller berries, lower yields and reduced fruit quality.

Also, warm temperatures during drought can cause plants to bloom earlier than normal, leaving them more exposed to damage.

In North Carolina, drought conditions have become severe enough that the USDA has designated 82 counties as natural disaster areas, making farmers eligible for emergency loans and other relief programs.

Farmers have also reported needing to give more attention to their crops, which has increased both labor and water usage.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As a result, they are facing higher irrigation costs as they attempt to compensate for the lack of rainfall, further increasing production expenses and potentially driving up prices for consumers.