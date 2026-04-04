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Strong winds fuel Springs Fire in Southern California with 4,000+ acres scorched

Crews are working to contain the Springs Fire in Riverside County, California, which is now 95% contained.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
The Springs Fire in Riverside County, California has rapidly expanded to scorch over 4,000 acres of land. Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day, as crews work to try and contain the massive fire. Stick with FOX Weather for all the latest: 03:22

Strong winds assist with explosion of Springs Fire, with evacuation orders in place

The Springs Fire in Riverside County, California has rapidly expanded to scorch over 4,000 acres of land. Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day, as crews work to try and contain the massive fire. Stick with FOX Weather for all the latest:

RIVERSIDE, Calif – A vegetation fire in Southern California that expanded to over 4,000 acres is nearly contained after prompting evacuation orders and warnings for several zones on Saturday.

Crews are working to contain the Springs Fire in Riverside County, California, which settles just a few miles between Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

MORENO VALLEY, CA - APRIL 03: Heavy smoke rises from the Springs Fire burning near a residential area on April 3, 2026 in Moreno Valley, California. A fast-moving brush fire east of Moreno Valley grew to about 3,500 acres on April 3, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.

(Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

LARGEST WILDFIRE IN NEBRASKA HISTORY LEAVES 1 DEAD, SCORCHES OVER 640,000 ACRES AS CONDITIONS BEGIN TO EASE

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. local time, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire).

As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, the fire had remained at 4,176 acres, with 95% contained.

Springs Fire breaks out in Southern California
(FOX Weather)

 

Evacuation orders were issued across 11 zones in the Moreno Valley and Gilman Springs Road area in Riverside County, with evacuation warnings announced in seven zones across the same region.

WHAT ARE SANTA ANA AND DIABLO WINDS?

Wind alerts and dry conditions have assisted the expansion. Wind advisories were in effect for the area, but have since expired.

CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department implemented a Drift Smoke Advisory, saying "the fire is putting off lots of drift smoke that can be seen and smelt throughout the northeast (Riverside, Jurupa Valley, etc.) and southeast (Menifee, Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, etc.) portion of Riverside County."

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES NORTH RIM REOPENING AS DRAGON BRAVO FIRE RECOVERY CONTINUES

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    MORENO VALLEY, CA - APRIL 03: Firefighters battle the blaze at the site of the Springs Fire on April 3, 2026 in Moreno Valley, California. A fast-moving brush fire east of Moreno Valley grew to about 3,500 acres on April 3, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.  (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 4

    MORENO VALLEY, CA - APRIL 03: A firefighting aircraft sprays red flame retardant at the site of the Springs Fire on April 3, 2026 in Moreno Valley, California. A fast-moving brush fire east of Moreno Valley grew to about 3,500 acres on April 3, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.  (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 4

    MORENO VALLEY, CA - APRIL 03: Firefighters battle the blaze at the site of the Springs Fire on April 3, 2026 in Moreno Valley, California. A fast-moving brush fire east of Moreno Valley grew to about 3,500 acres on April 3, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.  (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 4

    MORENO VALLEY, CA - APRIL 03: Firefighters battle the blaze at the site of the Springs Fire on April 3, 2026 in Moreno Valley, California. A fast-moving brush fire east of Moreno Valley grew to about 3,500 acres on April 3, prompting evacuation orders and road closures. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

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According to CAL Fire, resources assisting with the containment include 36 fire engines, seven hand crews, two water tenders, two helicopters and two dozers, which all account for about 260 personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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