Strong winds fuel Springs Fire in Southern California with 4,000+ acres scorched

RIVERSIDE, Calif – A vegetation fire in Southern California that expanded to over 4,000 acres is nearly contained after prompting evacuation orders and warnings for several zones on Saturday.

Crews are working to contain the Springs Fire in Riverside County, California, which settles just a few miles between Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

LARGEST WILDFIRE IN NEBRASKA HISTORY LEAVES 1 DEAD, SCORCHES OVER 640,000 ACRES AS CONDITIONS BEGIN TO EASE

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. local time, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire).

As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, the fire had remained at 4,176 acres, with 95% contained.

Springs Fire breaks out in Southern California

(FOX Weather)



Evacuation orders were issued across 11 zones in the Moreno Valley and Gilman Springs Road area in Riverside County, with evacuation warnings announced in seven zones across the same region.

WHAT ARE SANTA ANA AND DIABLO WINDS?

Wind alerts and dry conditions have assisted the expansion. Wind advisories were in effect for the area, but have since expired.

CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department implemented a Drift Smoke Advisory, saying "the fire is putting off lots of drift smoke that can be seen and smelt throughout the northeast (Riverside, Jurupa Valley, etc.) and southeast (Menifee, Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, etc.) portion of Riverside County."

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES NORTH RIM REOPENING AS DRAGON BRAVO FIRE RECOVERY CONTINUES

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HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to CAL Fire, resources assisting with the containment include 36 fire engines, seven hand crews, two water tenders, two helicopters and two dozers, which all account for about 260 personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.