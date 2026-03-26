Grand Canyon National Park announces North Rim reopening as Dragon Bravo Fire recovery continues

ARIZONA - Grand Canyon National Park plans to reopen parts of the North Rim to visitors in mid-May, as it continues to recover from the Dragon Bravo Fire in July 2025.

Portions of the North Rim will reopen on May 15, Grand Canyon National Park said.

The national park said all paved roadways within the park will reopen, including at iconic Grand Canyon viewpoints like Point Imperial, Cape Royal, Roosevelt Point, Walhalla Overlook and Angels Window.

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Grand Canyon National Park announced the entire North Kaibab Trail will open for the 2026 season for foot traffic only.

Throughout the open season, trail maintenance and rehabilitation will continue on North Kaibab Trail, following moderate damage from the Dragon Bravo Fire in 2025.

The Dragon Bravo Fire was ignited by a lightning strike on July 4, 2025, and spread rapidly across the Grand Canyon.

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One week after starting, winds picked up and pushed the fire outside containment lines, quickly spreading toward critical infrastructure and housing, the national park said.

On July 12 and 13, aerial damage assessments confirmed destruction of the Grand Canyon Lodge, the North Rim Visitor Center and many historic cabins in the park, as well as several buildings, vehicles, homes and water treatment facilities in the NPS Administration Area.

Less than a month after ignition, the wildfire reached "megafire" status, burning more than 100,000 acres.

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By Sept. 30, the wildfire was fully contained, having burned approximately 145,000 acres.

Dozens of trails in the North and South Rim were closed, including North Kaibab Trail.

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In the months since the Dragon Bravo Fire, many trails remain closed as assessments and repairs continue within Grand Canyon National Park.

The national park said hikers on North Kaibab Trail should anticipate temporary trail closures and delays as repairs are made.

Post-fire hazards and weather events could also result in closures of the trail.

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Parking at the North Kaibab Trailhead will be limited to vehicles under 22-feet long and overflow parking will be available adjacent to the site of the former Grand Canyon Lodge, the national park said.

When conditions allow, the North Rim campground will reopen for tent and RV camping, with no hook-ups allowed. An opening date has yet to be set.

Cottonwood Campground will also reopen on May 15, providing an overnight option for backcountry hikers traveling along the North Kaibab Trail.

"For those seeking overnight accommodations, lodging is available outside the park. Overnight lodging will not be available on the North Rim in the park during the 2026 season," the national park said.

In fall 2025, emergency stabilization and selective demolition of the Grand Canyon Lodge was conducted.

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Crews saved what stone could be salvaged and planning for the future of the North Rim Lodge will occur through a separate National Environmental Policy Act process, Grand Canyon National Park said.