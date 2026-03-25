New Florida water restrictions issued as historic drought intensifies, with little relief expected

TAMPA, Fla. — Water restrictions are tightening across parts of Florida as the state's historic drought intensifies with two more months to go before the start of the rainy season.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District, which includes Tampa, voted Tuesday to declare an "extreme" water shortage which will restrict private outdoor water use.

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The new restrictions, set to take effect April 3, will limit lawn watering to just one day a week, shorten lawn watering hours, and restrict home car washing and the use of aesthetic fountains.

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Florida's other four water conservation districts are also engaged in some form of water conservation, with the majority of the state under Extreme Drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Extreme Drought is characterized by widespread crop losses and widespread water shortages.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in February amid the worst drought conditions in the last 25 years — primarily to address the increased wildfire threat caused by the severe lack of rainfall.

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The emergency declaration also waived agricultural weight restrictions to allow farmers to transport and harvest crops faster.

According to the Florida Forest Service, 79 wildfires are ongoing and have scorched more than 4,500 acres across the state.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Florida has been in a prolonged dry pattern since the 2025 hurricane season, which saw no landfalling tropical systems in Florida.

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Since Aug. 1, 2025, Tallahassee is more than 17 inches below its average rainfall for this point this year; Jacksonville sits more than 15 inches below normal for the same period.

Even tropical Miami is facing a significant rain deficit.

Little relief is expected with more than two months to go before the start of the rainy season across most of the state.

Parts of Central and South Florida will see less than 0.5 inches of rain over the next seven days, with no rain expected across much of the Panhandle.