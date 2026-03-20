Largest male great white shark 'Contender' returns to waters off Florida's coast in time for Spring break

The Atlantic Ocean's largest male white shark on record is on the move once again, returning to a familiar spot near the Florida/Georgia coastline.

Contender was tagged by OCEARCH in a similar area slightly closer to the coastline in January 2025.

LARGEST SHARK EVER TAGGED BY RESEARCH GROUP SWIMMING OFF THE FLORIDA COAST

Since then, he has traveled up the coast, spending long periods of time around the Carolinas, traveling further north up into Canadian waters, and back south again to the Florida coast.

In recent days, Contender has pinged several times along the Florida coast. The most recent was on Thursday afternoon, in the waters just north of Jacksonville.

NEARLY 1,400-POUND GREAT WHITE SHARK 'GOODALL' PINGS NEAR GULF COAST AS SPRING BREAKERS HIT THE BEACH

At the time of his tagging, Contender was nearly 14 feet long, and estimated to weigh 1,653 pounds, according to OCEARCH .

OCEARCH scientists estimated Contender to be about 32 years old when he was tagged.

Dozens of white sharks like Contender spend their winters and early spring days around Florida in search of food.

NEW RESEARCH FINDS GULF OF AMERICA IS THE IDEAL HABITAT FOR GREAT WHITE SHARKS DURING THE WINTER

A recent OCEARCH study found that the Gulf of America serves as a regular winter habitat for white sharks migrating thousands of miles from Atlantic Canada and Northeastern U.S.

While Contender has never ventured into the Gulf since being tagged, many of OCEARCH's tagged white sharks have made a recent visit or are there currently.

OCEARCH is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to researching and protecting sharks, whales, sea turtles and other ocean life, tagging these animals to track and study their migration habits and behaviors from afar.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay tuned to see where Contender ventures next, along with more than 475 other ocean animals using OCEARCH's free global shark tracker app .



