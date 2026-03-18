Nearly 1,400-pound great white shark 'Goodall' pings near Gulf Coast as spring breakers hit the beach

Sharks are on the move this spring break, as another great white has been spotted lurking in the Gulf.

Goodall, a female great white measuring just over 13 feet and weighing nearly 1,400 pounds, was spotted pinging about 9 miles off the Gulf Coast near Port Richey, Florida, on March 17, according to OCEARCH.

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This follows several other shark pings in the Gulf from late February into March, just as many spring breakers head to the beach.

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Sharks, Mira, Ernst, Bella, Penny and Ripple have all recently been tracked in the Gulf.

Like most sharks, Goodall now joins the pack, as the species usually heads south along the East Coast to warmer waters during winter.

Recently tagged on Sept. 30th, 2025, she was released in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia, by the Tancook Islands Marine Field Station Team, in collaboration with the OCEARCH Science and Fishing Teams, said OCEARCH.

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She is named after Dr. Jane Goodall, as she was one of the world's most influential voices for wildlife conservation that inspired generations to protect our planet and revolutionized how we understand animal behavior.

"Like her namesake, Goodall the shark will play an important role in advancing science," they said.

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Providing up to ten years of valuable data, Goodall is part of the Atlantic Canada collaborative research that will help improve knowledge on the movement and behavior of white sharks in the vital region.

OCEARCH highlighted that Goodall represents a long-standing commitment to scientific research and conservation, serving as a symbol of how science can advance understanding and promote environmental protection.