10-Foot white shark pings 'tight to the beach' off North Carolina coast just ahead of spring break

'Be advised' — As spring break approaches, CAYO, a large juvenile female white shark, was reported near the North Carolina coast on March 7 after satellite data tracked her 'tight to the beach' near Emerald Isle, Onslow Bay, and Huggins Beach.

Emerald Isle is one of the many popular beach destinations for families during spring break, and as four other sharks were recently pinged in the Gulf, it's important to be aware.

CAYO comes in just over 10 feet long and weighs about 689 pounds.

On the newer side, she was only recently tagged on July 29th, 2025 and released in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia, by the Tancook Islands Marine Field Station Team, with help from both the OCEARCH Science and Fishing Teams.

She was named CAYO in honor of YETI, one of OCEARCH's long-time supporters and partners, which OCEARCH says has played a key role in advancing their mission.

"The name "Cayo" nods to the brand’s roots in the coastal and fishing communities, where conservation and adventure go hand in hand," they said.

Recently, in February, CAYO was pinged off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, during a major no'easter.

Following sharks like CAYO allows scientists to better understand their movements and support conservation of ocean habitats.

As recent tracking shows CAYO still lingering near Emerald Isle, it's best to stay on the lookout as spring break nears.