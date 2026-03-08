Search
The FOX Weather App
Earth & Space
Published

10-Foot white shark pings 'tight to the beach' off North Carolina coast just ahead of spring break

Spotted 'tight' to the beach off North Carolina just in time for spring break, Cayo measures over 10 feet long and weighs approximately 689 pounds.

By Olivia Stephens
CAYO, a 689-lb, 10-foot long young female white shark was tagged and released by OCEARCH in July 2025 off Nova Scotia, Canada. 

'Be advised' — As spring break approaches, CAYO, a large juvenile female white shark, was reported near the North Carolina coast on March 7 after satellite data tracked her 'tight to the beach' near Emerald Isle, Onslow Bay, and Huggins Beach.

FOUR WHITE SHARKS PING IN THE GULF JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING BREAK

Emerald Isle is one of the many popular beach destinations for families during spring break, and as four other sharks were recently pinged in the Gulf, it's important to be aware. 

CAYO's movements on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker show her very close beach off North Carolina. 

CAYO comes in just over 10 feet long and weighs about 689 pounds. 

LARGEST MALE GREAT WHITE SHARK EVER RECORDED IN THE ATLANTIC EMERGES OFF THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST

On the newer side, she was only recently tagged on July 29th, 2025 and released in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia, by the Tancook Islands Marine Field Station Team, with help from both the OCEARCH Science and Fishing Teams.

CAYO upon being tagged in Nova Scotia in July by OCEARCH. 

She was named CAYO in honor of YETI, one of OCEARCH's long-time supporters and partners, which OCEARCH says has played a key role in advancing their mission.

WHITE SHARK PINGS OFFSHORE OF WELL-KNOWN GREAT WHITE HOTSPOT IN CAROLINAS DURING MAJOR NOR'EASTER

"The name "Cayo" nods to the brand’s roots in the coastal and fishing communities, where conservation and adventure go hand in hand," they said. 

Recently, in February, CAYO was pinged off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, during a major no'easter.

Following sharks like CAYO allows scientists to better understand their movements and support conservation of ocean habitats.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As recent tracking shows CAYO still lingering near Emerald Isle, it's best to stay on the lookout as spring break nears.

CAYO and other sharks and sea animals like her can be tracked in real-time using the free OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker app.

