Two fishermen make the most out of Hurricane Melissa's destruction by providing relief for fellow Jamaicans

PORTLAND, Jamaica – After Hurricane Melissa made a devastating landfall in western Jamaica, two local fishermen came up big for their community and fellow Jamaicans across the island that suffered through the worst the life-changing storm had to offer.

Oshane Stewart, 26, and Kemar McPherson, 35, both of the Parish of Portland, Jamaica, have long been documenting their fishing excursions in the Caribbean Sea on YouTube. A series of videos trademarked by long-fought battles reeling in big-time fish, and the ensuing celebration cooking the fruits of their labor with friends and family.

Typically showcasing some of Jamaica's most picturesque views and good times on the island, Hurricane Melissa took over the spotlight as the pair braced for what forecasts warned could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the island. And that it was.

Hurricane Melissa made its catastrophic landfall along the southwestern coast of Jamaica during the afternoon of Oct. 28 as a historic Category 5 storm, lashing the Caribbean island nation with sustained destructive winds of 185 mph, torrential rains measured in feet, and life-threatening storm surge.

To a growing audience of concerned viewers from around the globe, Stewart and McPherson showcased their preparations, situation during the storm, and scenes from their community in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

Hunkered down on the northeast coast of Jamaica in a coastal town just outside the nation's capital city of Kingston, the pair considered themselves lucky to avoid landfall and the swath of destruction that Hurricane Melissa painted through western Jamaica. So they made the decision to make a difference for fellow Jamaicans that weren't as fortunate.

According to the fishermen, their community in Portland sustained flooding and tree damage from furious winds, but nothing comparable to the western side of the island, namely the Parish of Saint Elizabeth, where they traveled after the storm to provide relief to those in need.

"We have love in our heart, we are compassionate people," McPherson said. "It's always a pleasure to help, it's in our DNA."

One of the most severely devastated places on the island, areas in Saint Elizabeth, including Black Water and Westmoreland, felt the direct impacts of the record-breaking hurricane that packed deadly winds that ravaged nearly everything in sight.

"It looked like a bomb went off," McPherson said of the destruction.

Documenting their journey, the pair gathered care packages of food, water, and other essential supplies, and drove across the island to the Parish of Saint Elizabeth. Dropping off the much-needed packages to mothers, children, the elderly, and those they encountered in need. One trip was not enough for the crew of Jamaicans supporting their fellow compatriots, as they plan to make several visits back to areas left forever changed by Hurricane Melissa.

The pair remain a shining light of positivity on the island, and online, representing what they said it means to be Jamaican: assisting others in need of a helping hand.

To follow their journey providing relief to fellow Jamaicans and catching big fish, visit their YouTube channels; Rod Fishing Jamaica and Life With Kemar.