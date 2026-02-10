Largest male great white shark ever recorded in the Atlantic emerges off the North Carolina coast

Be on the lookout—Contender the great white shark has been pinged again in the Atlantic, about 45 miles southeast of Cape Fear, near Wilmington, North Carolina, on Feb. 8, according to OCEARCH.

Weighing in at almost 1,700 pounds, Contender is the largest male great white shark that OCEARCH has ever tagged in the Western North Atlantic.

LARGEST MALE GREAT WHITE SHARK EVER RECORDED PINGED OFF NEW JERSEY COAST

After being tagged last year off the Florida/Georgia coast, he spent much of January swimming along Florida’s coast.

"Contender’s SPOT tag will continue providing real-time location data for the next several years, supporting ongoing white shark research and conservation efforts," OCEARCH stated in an Instagram post.

'CONTENDER,' LARGEST MALE GREAT WHITE SHARK EVER RECORDED IN ATLANTIC, REEMERGES OFF CANADIAN COAST

The organization added that the great white was named Contender in honor of Contender Boats, Inc., which is a longtime OCEARCH partner whose boats support their offshore research missions.

Previously, Contender has been pinged off the Canadian, New Jersey and Massachusetts coasts, to name a few.

