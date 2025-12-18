See it: Largest male white shark 'Contender' spotted moving into warmer southern U.S. waters for winter

Everyone's favorite white shark, Contender, is back on the move again, this time toward warmer seas for the winter.

Contender caught attention in January, when he was tagged by nonprofit OCEARCH, off the coast of the Florida/Georgia line.

He was the largest male white shark ever recorded in the Atlantic, OCEARCH said.

OCEARCH is dedicated to researching and protecting sharks, whales, sea turtles and other ocean life, tagging these animals to track and study their migration habits and behaviors from afar.

In 2025, we watched Contender's migration pattern as he moved north for the summer in search of food, making pit stops along Cape Hatteras, before heading up to Canada.

By November, he was headed south again and pinged off New Jersey.

Now as we wrap up the year and bundle up for the cold weather, Contender is moving south to get some Florida sunshine for the holiday season.

Contender's latest ping on Sunday showed he was hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville, where he's likely to stay or keep moving south until springtime.

OCEARCH highlighted Contender's migration patterns, along with a few other white sharks.

"As water temperatures shift, these sharks are heading into warmer waters, giving us a real-time look at seasonal migration in action," OCEARCH said in a post to Instagram about the sharks.

Ripple, Danny and Baker, three other male white sharks, are also on the move.

Baker, a 12-foot, 1,400 pound adult white shark was pinged off the coast of South Carolina on Dec. 11.

Danny is a sub-adult white shark, clocking in at 9 feet long and 460 pounds, was lounging off the Florida Keys on Saturday.

Ripple, another sub-adult white shark, was tagged off the coast of Nova Scotia in late September. OCEARCH has tracked his movement down south, where he was recorded on Wednesday off the Coast of New Orleans.

"From southern coastal routes to offshore movement, each new ping helps scientists better understand how white sharks respond to changing conditions throughout the year," OCEARCH said.

As the holidays fast approach, only time will tell where Contender and the other white sharks will hang out for the remainder of winter.