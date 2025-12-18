Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Largest male white shark 'Contender' spotted moving into warmer southern U.S. waters for winter

The sharks' pings help highlight the season migration in real-time, OCEARCH said.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from OCEARCH shows Contender, a massive adult great white shark being tagged off the Florida/Georgia coast in January 2025. Contender is the largest recorded great white shark in the Atlantic. 

Watch: Atlantic Ocean's largest recorded male great white shark gets tagged for tracking

Video from OCEARCH shows Contender, a massive adult great white shark being tagged off the Florida/Georgia coast in January 2025. Contender is the largest recorded great white shark in the Atlantic. 

Everyone's favorite white shark, Contender, is back on the move again, this time toward warmer seas for the winter

Contender caught attention in January, when he was tagged by nonprofit OCEARCH, off the coast of the Florida/Georgia line. 

He was the largest male white shark ever recorded in the Atlantic, OCEARCH said. 

OCEARCH is dedicated to researching and protecting sharks, whales, sea turtles and other ocean life, tagging these animals to track and study their migration habits and behaviors from afar.

In 2025, we watched Contender's migration pattern as he moved north for the summer in search of food, making pit stops along Cape Hatteras, before heading up to Canada

SEE IT: PREDATOR NOT SEEN IN THIS STATE FOR MORE THAN 100 YEARS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Contender, the 14-foot, 1600 pound great white shark on the day he was tagged by OCEARCH in January 2025.

Contender, the 14-foot, 1600 pound great white shark on the day he was tagged by OCEARCH in January 2025. 

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

By November, he was headed south again and pinged off New Jersey

Now as we wrap up the year and bundle up for the cold weather, Contender is moving south to get some Florida sunshine for the holiday season. 

Contender's most recent ping off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on OCEARCH's shark tracker.

Contender's most recent ping off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on OCEARCH's shark tracker. 

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

Contender's latest ping on Sunday showed he was hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville, where he's likely to stay or keep moving south until springtime. 

OCEARCH highlighted Contender's migration patterns, along with a few other white sharks. 

"As water temperatures shift, these sharks are heading into warmer waters, giving us a real-time look at seasonal migration in action," OCEARCH said in a post to Instagram about the sharks.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • Danny, the white shark tagged by OCEARCH.
    Image 1 of 3

    Danny, the white shark tagged by OCEARCH.  (OCEARCH)

  • Baker the white shark tagged by OCEARCH.
    Image 2 of 3

    Baker the white shark tagged by OCEARCH.  (OCEARCH)

  • Ripple, a sub-adult male white shark was tagged on Sept. 30, in Mahone Bay off the coast of Nova Scotia.
    Image 3 of 3

    Ripple, a sub-adult male white shark was tagged on Sept. 30, in Mahone Bay off the coast of Nova Scotia.  (OCEARCH)

Ripple, Danny and Baker, three other male white sharks, are also on the move. 

Baker, a 12-foot, 1,400 pound adult white shark was pinged off the coast of South Carolina on Dec. 11. 

Baker's recent ping off South Carolina as shown on OCEARCH's shark tracker.

Baker's recent ping off South Carolina as shown on OCEARCH's shark tracker. 

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

Danny is a sub-adult white shark, clocking in at 9 feet long and 460 pounds, was lounging off the Florida Keys on Saturday. 

Danny's most recent ping in the Florida Keys on OCEARCH's shark tracker.

Danny's most recent ping in the Florida Keys on OCEARCH's shark tracker. 

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

Ripple, another sub-adult white shark, was tagged off the coast of Nova Scotia in late September. OCEARCH has tracked his movement down south, where he was recorded on Wednesday off the Coast of New Orleans

'HATTERAS HANGOUT': WHY DO WHITE SHARKS TEND TO LINGER AROUND THE NORTH CAROLINA OUTER BANKS?

Ripple, a sub-adult male white shark was tagged by OCEARCH on Sept. 30, 2025 off the coast of Nova Scotia. OCEARCH scientists track sharks like Ripple to understand their migration patterns and how they impact the ocean. 

OCEARCH tags white shark 'Ripple' off coast of Nova Scotia

Ripple, a sub-adult male white shark was tagged by OCEARCH on Sept. 30, 2025 off the coast of Nova Scotia. OCEARCH scientists track sharks like Ripple to understand their migration patterns and how they impact the ocean. 

"From southern coastal routes to offshore movement, each new ping helps scientists better understand how white sharks respond to changing conditions throughout the year," OCEARCH said. 

Ripple's recent ping off the coast of Louisiana as shown on OCEARCH's shark tracker.

Ripple's recent ping off the coast of Louisiana as shown on OCEARCH's shark tracker. 

(OCEARCH / FOX Weather)

As the holidays fast approach, only time will tell where Contender and the other white sharks will hang out for the remainder of winter. 

You can track Contender, Baker, Danny, Ripple and 400 other ocean animals in real time using the free OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker app.

Tags
Loading...