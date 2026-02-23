See it: Northeast buried under feet of snow as blizzard rages, shutting down major cities

A historic blizzard is raging through the Northeast, burying the Interstate 95 corridor from Delaware to Massachusetts under feet of snow, with hurricane-force wind gusts driving snow into towering drifts.

Overnight Sunday into early Monday, the nor’easter underwent rapid intensification and officially met the criteria for bombogenesis , becoming a bomb cyclone.

More than 20 inches of snow has been reported so far, with another 12 inches or more still expected.

Top snow totals over the past 24 hours

Islip, New York, is seeing snowfall totals well above 2 feet, hitting an incredible 28 inches in some areas.

And Stonybrook, New York, reached 74 mph winds, adding to the blizzard conditions.

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel has been braving near-whiteout conditions in Montauk, New York, on Long Island, battling towering snow and intense wind gusts during his live reporting.

Whipping winds have been relentless, even in Boston, one of the cities in the blizzard’s bull’s-eye, where near-whiteout conditions are occurring.

Parts of Massachusetts have even reached winds exceeding 75 mph.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said the city had received over 14 inches of snow.

The number is likely to increase with the ongoing storm.

The massively impactful conditions have also made roads nearly impossible to travel.

And it looks like snowdrifts have trapped this door in place.

The blizzard has toppled tree branches and buried cars, yards and roads under deep, relentless snow.

The fresh powder is so high in North Patchogue, New York, this little pup is having a hard time seeing over the mound.

As of Monday afternoon, parts of Rhode Island have already seen more than two feet of snow.

FOX News Multimedia Reporter Asher Redd has been reporting live from Providence, where a heavy snow band continues to dump snow at rapid rates.

The city is seeing their biggest snowfall of all time with a reported 32 inches of snow, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Redd and his crew faced whiteout conditions, constantly needing to wipe the camera lens.

The snow will come to an end during the day on Monday from New York and points west.

From Long Island up through Maine, significant impacts will last into Monday night and the storm will be over for everyone by Tuesday morning.