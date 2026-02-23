Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Northeast buried under feet of snow as blizzard rages, shutting down major cities

More than 20 inches of snow have been reported so far, with some areas expecting another 12 inches or more.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Hurricane-force wind gusts are ripping through the Northeast and New England as power outages surge past 650,000 customers. Blizzard Warnings cover more than 40 million people — including Boston, New York City and Philadelphia — as a massive nor'easter reaches peak intensity off the East Coast.

Blizzards of 2026: Northeast slammed with record snow and hurricane-force wind gusts

Hurricane-force wind gusts are ripping through the Northeast and New England as power outages surge past 650,000 customers. Blizzard Warnings cover more than 40 million people — including Boston, New York City and Philadelphia — as a massive nor'easter reaches peak intensity off the East Coast.

A historic blizzard is raging through the Northeast, burying the Interstate 95 corridor from Delaware to Massachusetts under feet of snow, with hurricane-force wind gusts driving snow into towering drifts.

BLIZZARD NOR'EASTER TIMELINE: CITY-BY-CITY BREAKDOWN OF EXTREME SNOW TOTALS, LATEST TIMING AND TRAVEL IMPACTS

Overnight Sunday into early Monday, the nor’easter underwent rapid intensification and officially met the criteria for bombogenesis, becoming a bomb cyclone.

More than 20 inches of snow has been reported so far, with another 12 inches or more still expected.

Top snow totals over the past 24 hours
(FOX Weather)

 

Islip, New York, is seeing snowfall totals well above 2 feet, hitting an incredible 28 inches in some areas.

HISTORIC BLIZZARD 'BOMB' SMACKS NORTHEAST WITH VICIOUS SNOW, WINDS AS MONSTER STORM IS STILL INTENSIFYING

Over 2 feet of snow reported in Islip, NY with drifts adding to the mounds on Feb. 23, 2026.

Over 2 feet of snow was reported in Islip, NY with drifts adding to the mounds on Feb. 23, 2026.

(Lisa)

And Stonybrook, New York, reached 74 mph winds, adding to the blizzard conditions.

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel has been braving near-whiteout conditions in Montauk, New York, on Long Island, battling towering snow and intense wind gusts during his live reporting.

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel is live in Montauk, New York, where 22.5 inches of snow has been reported so far this morning. Weather is brutal, as blowing snow and winds create whiteout conditions so severe you can barely see Seidel during his report. 

Long Island seeing relentless snow as Blizzard '26 blasts Northeast

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel is live in Montauk, New York, where 22.5 inches of snow has been reported so far this morning. Weather is brutal, as blowing snow and winds create whiteout conditions so severe you can barely see Seidel during his report. 

Whipping winds have been relentless, even in Boston, one of the cities in the blizzard’s bull’s-eye, where near-whiteout conditions are occurring.

Parts of Massachusetts have even reached winds exceeding 75 mph.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect across Boston Monday. Wind gusts reached 59 mph Monday morning at Boston Logan International Airport and are expected to intensify through the day.

Historic blizzard blasts Boston with howling winds after storm 'bombs out' off coast

A Blizzard Warning is in effect across Boston Monday. Wind gusts reached 59 mph Monday morning at Boston Logan International Airport and are expected to intensify through the day.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said the city had received over 14 inches of snow.

The number is likely to increase with the ongoing storm.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The massively impactful conditions have also made roads nearly impossible to travel.

And it looks like snowdrifts have trapped this door in place.

Powerful blizzard of 2026 buries Swansea, MA, in mounds snow

Powerful blizzard of Feb. 2026 buries Swansea, MA, in mounds snow

(Luis Quevedo)

The blizzard has toppled tree branches and buried cars, yards and roads under deep, relentless snow.

  • Strong winds and heavy snow break tree branches in Forked River, NJ, Feb. 23, 2026
    Image 1 of 8

    Strong winds and heavy snow break tree branches in Forked River, NJ, Feb. 23, 2026 (Mark Stephens)

  • Strong winds and heavy snow break tree branches in Forked River, NJ, Feb. 23, 2026
    Image 2 of 8

    Strong winds and heavy snow break tree branches in Forked River, NJ, Feb. 23, 2026 (Mark Stephens)

  • Near-whiteout conditions in Montauk, NY, Feb. 23 2026
    Image 3 of 8

    Near-whiteout conditions in Montauk, NY, Feb. 23 2026 (Mike Seidel/FOX Weather)

  • Montauk, NY Feb. 23 2026
    Image 4 of 8

    Montauk, NY Feb. 23 2026 (Mike Seidel/FOX Weather)

  • Massive blizzard of Feb. 2026 dumps nearly a foot of snow in Jamaica, Queens, NY
    Image 5 of 8

    Massive blizzard of Feb. 2026 dumps nearly a foot of snow in Jamaica, Queens,  NY (Yvette Jackson)

  • Historic blizzard brings nearly a foot of snow to Fairview, NJ
    Image 6 of 8

    Historic blizzard of Feb. 2026 brings nearly a foot of snow to Fairview, NJ (Miriam Caso)

  • Layers of snow blanket Laytonsville, MD, amid massive Feb. 2026 blizzard
    Image 7 of 8

    Layers of snow blanket Laytonsville, MD, amid massive Feb. 2026 blizzard (Liz Williams)

  • Beachwood, NJ, gets smacked by powerful Feb. 2026 blizzard
    Image 8 of 8

    Beachwood, NJ, gets smacked by powerful Feb. 2026 blizzard (Bob Melloy)

The fresh powder is so high in North Patchogue, New York, this little pup is having a hard time seeing over the mound.

A little pup is blocked from the yard by nearly a foot of snow in North Patchogue, NY, Feb. 23, 2026.

A little pup is blocked from the yard by nearly a foot of snow in North Patchogue, NY, Feb. 23, 2026.

(Nick Minnella)

As of Monday afternoon, parts of Rhode Island have already seen more than two feet of snow.

FOX News Multimedia Reporter Asher Redd has been reporting live from Providence, where a heavy snow band continues to dump snow at rapid rates.

The city is seeing their biggest snowfall of all time with a reported 32 inches of snow, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Parts of Rhode Island have already recorded more than two feet of snow as of Monday morning. A monster blizzard is blasting the East Coast with heavy snow, gusty winds and whiteout conditions. FOX News Multimedia Reporter Asher Redd reports from Providence on the latest: 

Rhode Island shaping up to see largest snowstorm on record

Parts of Rhode Island have already recorded more than two feet of snow as of Monday morning. A monster blizzard is blasting the East Coast with heavy snow, gusty winds and whiteout conditions. FOX News Multimedia Reporter Asher Redd reports from Providence on the latest: 

Redd and his crew faced whiteout conditions, constantly needing to wipe the camera lens.

The snow will come to an end during the day on Monday from New York and points west.

LIVE UPDATES: MONSTER BLIZZARD 'BOMB' PARALYZES NORTHEAST IN EXTREME SNOW, SOARING POWER OUTAGES

From Long Island up through Maine, significant impacts will last into Monday night and the storm will be over for everyone by Tuesday morning.

Tags
Loading...