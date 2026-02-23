Blizzard nor'easter timeline: City-by-city breakdown of extreme snow totals, latest timing and travel impacts

NEW YORK – Blizzard Warnings cover more than 40 million people — including Boston, New York City and Philadelphia — after a massive nor'easter, having "bombed out" off the East Coast, continues to blast the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with intense snowfall rates and powerful wind gusts.

Governors in seven states have declared emergencies. Travel bans and restrictions are in effect across the region and more than 600,000 customers are already without power.

MONSTER BLIZZARD 'BOMB' PARALYZES NORTHEAST IN EXTREME SNOW, SOARING POWER OUTAGES

Winter weather alerts

Read the latest timing of the historic storm by region:

Boston

The heaviest snow will start to shift to Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts and intensify through the day Monday.

Snow will waste no time piling up, accumulating between 1–3 inches per hour, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE?

Wind gusts could exceed 75 mph across parts of southern New England, with a potential for "jackpot" snow totals across eastern Massachusetts.

Boston had already tallied 5.2 inches of snow as of 6:00 a.m. Monday, with a wind gust of 59 mph recorded at Boston Logan International Airport.

Expected snowfall.

Long Island

New York's Long Island is another potential area for "jackpot" snow totals, with Islip reporting 22.5 inches of snow by 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Heavy snow will also persist through Monday, especially across Suffolk County and the easternmost parts of the island.

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel showed whiteout conditions just before 9:00 a.m.

New York City

The heaviest snow will begin to wind down over New York City around 12:00 p.m. with lighter snow lasting through 6 p.m.

Central Park tallied 16 inches of snow just before 9:00 a.m. and is quickly approaching the city's top 10 snowstorms of all time.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a rare citywide travel ban for non-essential vehicles across all city roads.

New York City public school students have their first full snow day since 2019.

New Jersey

The heaviest snow is also expected to wind down in New Jersey around 12:00 p.m. with lighter snow lingering until 5:00 p.m.

The central and southern parts of the state, as well as the Jersey shore are seeing some of the largest snow totals. Freehold recorded 22.2 inches of snow by Monday morning.

Snowfall totals

(FOX Weather)



Toms River recorded more than 12 inches of snow and Atlantic City tallied more than 14 inches of snow by Monday morning.

Heavy snow also reached North Jersey, with more than 11 inches recorded in Morristown.

Newark, just west of New York City, recorded 23 inches of snow after a heavy snow band sat over the region overnight.

Philadelphia

Snow is expected to taper over the Philadelphia area by 12:00 p.m.

Philadelphia had recorded more than 13 inches of snow by 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Delaware

The heaviest snow is tapering over Delaware. However, the state's department of transportation reports that nearly 100 roads in Kent and Sussex Counties have downed trees or power lines and many others are in poor condition due to snow accumulation.

Non-emergency vehicles are banned on all roads in Sussex and Kent and only essential personnel are allowed to drive in New Castle County.

Lighter snow is expected through at least 4:00 p.m. and wind is expected to diminish through the day as well.

Washington D.C. and Baltimore

The worst of the storm has passed the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas, with both metro areas recording roughly 1-2 inches of snow.

Washington, D.C. schools are operating on a two-hour delay.

Both the Senate and House postponed key votes to Tuesday due to the nor'easter.