Watch: Unoccupied home on North Carolina's Outer Banks collapses into ocean amid nasty nor'easter's rough surf

BUXTON, N.C.– A 28th home has collapsed into the Atlantic along North Carolina's Outer Banks on Sunday amid rough seas and beach conditions during a powerful nor'easter that smacked the Carolinas and Virginia with heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and rough surf.

This marks the first home to collapse on the Outer Banks in 2026, following 16 home collapses in Buxton and Rodanthe in late 2025.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Sunday's collapse occurred on Tower Circle Road, the location of several other home collapses in Buxton last year.

The home was unoccupied and privately-owned.

A powerful nor'easter storm pounded the Outer Banks on Saturday, leaving dangerous beach conditions along with blowing snow and intense gusty winds.

The entire beach in front of the village of Buxton is closed due to hazardous debris and structures at risk of collapse.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion over the years has led to the deterioration of beaches in the area.

Homes that were once hundreds of feet from the beach are now constantly sitting in ocean water, damaged and in pieces after continuous beating from the ocean.

FOX Weather was on the ground in Buxton on Oct. 2, 2025 following a series of home collapses in late September and early October.

Correspondent Katie Byrne was preparing for a live report on the beach when a home she had been closely monitoring began cracking and creaking behind her, before swaying forward and collapsing in the water, caught on video.

Video showed the home smacking into another one vulnerable to collapse immediately next to it.

Concern for other beach homes in the area continues as the nor'easter moves up the East Coast on Sunday.