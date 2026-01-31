Outer Banks beachfront homes vulnerable to collapse from rapidly intensifying nor’easter slamming Carolinas

Intense near-hurricane strength winds from a rapidly strengthening nor'easter developing off the Southeastern coast of the U.S. are expected to pose a risk to vulnerable beach homes at the brink of collapse along North Carolina's Outer Banks.

As an area of low pressure strengthens off the coast of the Southeast, heavy snow and gusty winds will be a problem all along the region.

NOR'EASTER SLAMS CAROLINAS, VIRGINIA WITH SNOW AS BLIZZARD CONDITIONS, VICIOUS WINDS LOOM AS STORM INTENSIFIES

One of the main concerns, aside from the snow and wind, is the impact on coastal areas.

Since 2020, 27 privately owned North Carolina beach homes have collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

However, 16 of those collapses occurred in Rodanthe and Buxton, North Carolina from September to October 2025.

FOX Weather was on the ground in Buxton on Oct. 2, 2025 following a series of home collapses in late September and early October.

WATCH: 8TH NORTH CAROLINA BEACH HOUSE TO COLLAPSE CAUGHT LIVE ON FOX WEATHER

Correspondent Katie Byrne was preparing for a live report on the beach when a home she had been closely monitoring began cracking and creaking behind her, before swaying forward and collapsing in the water, caught on video.

Video showed the home smacking into another one vulnerable to collapse immediately next to it.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

With this nor'easter storm, there is growing concern that the combination of 60–70 mph onshore wind gusts, high ocean surf and significant beach erosion could lead to scenes reminiscent of the ones above, including the potential loss of additional homes.

FOX Weather will continue to closely follow conditions along the beaches as the nor'easter strengthens throughout the weekend.