97% of Southeast under drought conditions as hot, dry spring lingers with some rain to the rescue

After a scorching, rain-starved start to spring, more than 95% of the Southeast finds itself in the heat of a drought—though some long-awaited relief may finally be on the way for select areas in the region.

Since early March, a persistent ridge of high pressure has dominated much of the Southeast, bringing minimal rainfall, record warmth, and worsening drought—creating prime conditions for fire weather.

Southeast drought monitor.

(FOX Weather)



The ongoing heat and lack of rainfall have allowed extreme to exceptional drought conditions to develop, especially across southern Georgia and northern Florida. Currently, 97% of the Southeast is under some level of drought, with 40% classified as extreme or exceptional. Over the next seven days, the areas experiencing the most severe drought are expected to see little to no rain as the ridge of high pressure remains in place.

HERE'S WHY PEOPLE IN THE SUNSHINE STATE NEED TO BE ON ALERT DURING ALLIGATOR MATING SEASON

Currently, more than 15 locations are experiencing one of their top five driest springs on record, including major cities such as Tallahassee, Raleigh, Nashville and Montgomery, Alabama.

Drought conditions make way for a far more dangerous, destructive threat: wildfires.

Although the ongoing dry conditions are becoming increasingly concerning, long-range forecasts indicate that relief may be on the horizon.

Southeast heat overview.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, this persistent ridge that has dried out the region will begin to weaken toward the end of next week, allowing Gulf moisture to return to the Southeast, making way for much-needed rain.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Long-range forecasts suggest that much of Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida is likely to see above-average precipitation over the next two weeks, though it may not be enough to quell the existing drought conditions.

Rain needed to end the drought.

(FOX Weather)



Due to the widespread and severe drought conditions, it will take significant and sustained rainfall to bring meaningful improvement, meaning it could take months for the Southeast to fully recover.