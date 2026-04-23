Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Over 1,000 homes threatened as Georgia wildfires continue to rage, forcing evacuations

With little to no rain expected over the next 10 days in Georgia, drought conditions are likely to persist—keeping the threat of dangerous fire weather firmly in place.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Wildfires continue to burn across the Southeast with thousands of acres being scorched and dozens of homes destroyed. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is on the ground with the latest.  06:31

Wildfires burning across southeastern Georgia with thousands of acres scorched and dozens of homes destroyed

Wildfires continue to burn across the Southeast with thousands of acres being scorched and dozens of homes destroyed. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is on the ground with the latest. 

Extreme drought conditions continue to fuel wildfires across Georgia, where two of the largest fires have destroyed homes and burnt thousands of acres. 

The Pineland Road and Brantley County fires in southeast Georgia have both grown substantially as dry winds continue to challenge firefighters, with little rain relief on the horizon.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency across 91 Georgia counties due to ongoing wildfires in the southern portion of the state, with a burn ban in effect for 30 days, unless otherwise renewed.

Wildfire burning in southeast Georgia on April 22, 2026.

Wildfire burning in southeast Georgia on April 22, 2026. 

(Georgia Forestry Commission / FOX Weather)

As of Thursday, the Brantley County Fire was 5,000 acres and 15% contained. 

The Brantley County Sheriff's Office said 54 buildings were burned by the fire, and 1,000 more are threatened by the wildfire. 

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A 'CONTROLLED' FIRE AND A 'CONTAINED' FIRE?

Evacuations are underway in Brantley County along Browntown Road from Highway 82 to Greenleaf on the west side of the highway.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Wildfire burns in Brantley County, Georgia. (Brantley County Sheriff's Office)

  • Georgia DNR Law Enforcement respond to the Pineland Road Wildfire in Clinch County and the Brantley County Wildfire.
    Image 2 of 3

    Georgia DNR Law Enforcement respond to the Pineland Road Wildfire in Clinch County and the Brantley County Wildfire. (Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR/Facebook)

  • Georgia DNR Law Enforcement respond to the Pineland Road Wildfire in Clinch County and the Brantley County Wildfire.
    Image 3 of 3

    Georgia DNR Law Enforcement respond to the Pineland Road Wildfire in Clinch County and the Brantley County Wildfire. (Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR/Facebook)

"Additional resources continue to arrive hourly, and more personnel are currently on scene than at any point since the incident began," the Brantley County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday morning. 

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reported on the devastation caused by the Brantley County Fire in Nahunta, Georgia. 

THESE EVERYDAY COMMODITIES MAY COST YOU MORE AS SEVERE DROUGHT TRICKLES DOWN TO CONSUMERS

Video showed the destruction of charred cars and burnt down buildings. 

Wildfires have scorched more than 34,000 acres across Georgia, with 1,000 homes still threatened. Air Quality Alerts have now been issued for across Georgia, including Atlanta, and South Carolina on Thursday due to smoke. 02:11

Watch: Wildfires leave trail of damage across southern Georgia amid historic drought

Wildfires have scorched more than 34,000 acres across Georgia, with 1,000 homes still threatened. Air Quality Alerts have now been issued for across Georgia, including Atlanta, and South Carolina on Thursday due to smoke.

The Pineland Road Fire burned 29,606 acres and was 10% contained as of Wednesday, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. 

Gusty winds and low humidity have helped ignite areas across the drought-ridden Peach State, with 98.1 percent of Georgia’s land area under moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

RAGING WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATIONS ACROSS FLORIDA AMID HISTORIC DROUGHT, WITH SOME RELIEF AHEAD FOR SOUTHEAST

Southeast drought conditions
(FOX Weather)

 

Air Quality Alerts have been issued for portions of Georgia, including Atlanta, and South Carolina on Thursday due to smoke. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

With little to no rain expected over the next 10 days in Georgia, drought conditions are likely to persist—keeping the threat of dangerous fire weather firmly in place.

Tags
Loading...