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Most of Colorado is at risk of dangerous wildfires as warm, dry conditions persist

States across the Great Plains, especially Colorado, are under a significant fire risk as very low humidity and gusty winds are expected to develop, resulting in a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) warning for the state.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
Parts of the Great Plains are under the threat of fire weather, as Central and Southern Colorado are under a PDS fire warning this week. Stay tuned with FOX Weather for the latest on this developing threat. 02:29

Most of Colorado under PDS fire warnings

Parts of the Great Plains are under the threat of fire weather, as Central and Southern Colorado are under a PDS fire warning this week. Stay tuned with FOX Weather for the latest on this developing threat.

COLORADO – Parts of the Great Plains are under significant fire weather risk this week, as areas such as Colorado are being closely monitored for development.

States across the Great Plains, especially Colorado, are of concern for possible fire weather on Wednesday, as very low humidity and gusty winds could develop, resulting in a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) warning for the state.

RAGING WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATIONS ACROSS FLORIDA AMID HISTORIC DROUGHT, WITH SOME RELIEF AHEAD FOR SOUTHEAST

Ahead of an anticipated disturbance in the western U.S., an increasingly southwesterly flow will bring in warm temperatures along Colorado’s I-25 corridor, with the potential to reach the upper 80s, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

These warm conditions, combined with very dry and windy weather, are causing significant concern about the risk of fires developing.

This graphic shows the fire weather alerts in the U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

"With highs nearly 20 degrees above average, humidity levels falling into the single digits and wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph in some locations, Fire Weather Warnings, specifically a PDS, have been issued across central and southern Colorado," the FOX Forecast Center said.

Most of Colorado is under Fire Weather Watches and Warnings as gusty, warm and dry conditions continue to develop.

STRONG WINDS FUEL SPRINGS FIRE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH 4,000+ ACRES SCORCHED

This graphic shows the fire weather outlook for Colorado.
(FOX Weather)

 

These warnings and watches extend from New Mexico into western Minnesota and the Dakotas, spanning more than 1,000 miles.

These warnings will remain in effect through Thursday in many locations, as nearly 70% of the Great Plains is experiencing some form of drought, with 25% classified as exceptional conditions, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Medical preparedness advocate Dr. Joseph Alton shared tips on how people can prepare their families and their homes for fire weather. August 12, 2023. 03:17

Wildfire safety tips and prevention

Medical preparedness advocate Dr. Joseph Alton shared tips on how people can prepare their families and their homes for fire weather. August 12, 2023.

For Colorado, 98% of the state is currently in a drought, giving officials good reason to be on high alert.

Luckily, by the time the weekend rolls around, precipitation will increase, lowering the risk of fires breaking out.

RAGING WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATIONS ACROSS FLORIDA AMID HISTORIC DROUGHT, WITH SOME RELIEF AHEAD FOR SOUTHEAST

Stay tuned to FOX Weather as we continue to track these fiery conditions.

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