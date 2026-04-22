Flooding turns deadly as Texas reels from significant rainfall

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A person has died due to extensive flooding that is impacting the San Antonio, Texas, area.

San Antonio police said a man believed to be homeless died after rescuers lost sight of him amid rising floodwaters along Salado Creek, according to our affiliate FOX 4.

EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY IN CENTRAL TEXAS DUE TO FLASH FLOOD THREAT

Over 9 inches of rain was reported on Monday just north of San Antonio due to trailing, slow-moving storms. Other locations have seen nearly half a foot of rain since Sunday.

Police said they responded to Salado Creek after getting a report that a man was calling for help and clinging to a tree limb.

Officers said that while they were waiting for firefighters to assist with the rescue, they could no longer hear the man. His body was later recovered by firefighters, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police told FOX 4.

Officials said no other injuries have been reported. Monday's downpours brought 4.42 inches of rain to San Antonio, marking the city's third-wettest April day on record.

MILLIONS OF GALLONS OF WASTEWATER OVERFLOW DURING EXTREME FLOODING IN MICHIGAN

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department said they were called to 26 high water rescues between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Officials said one of those calls required a rescue when two people were pulled from a vehicle by a ladder truck. The other calls were mostly to help people with stalled vehicles in high water.

The Cibolo Fire Department rescued three students who had gotten stuck in rapidly rising waters on Monday by using a ladder track, and they are all expected to be OK.

A few flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued again on Tuesday as heavy rain moved through southern portions of the state.

INCHES OF RAIN SOAK DROUGHT-STRICKEN TEXAS, CONTINUING FLASH FLOOD CONCERNS

Into the day on Wednesday, more isolated storms and rain developed, primarily from Houston and east into southern Louisiana.

Just last year, significant flooding decimated several communities across Texas ’ Hill Country and resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Any rain that does fall is easing the significant drought that remains in the region. Conditions are expected to improve as the week continues.